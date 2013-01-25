Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Born Gambler
Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

I prefer Fowler's subtle references to the "experts in the desert."
 
Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Fowler and musberger always make betting references
 
Born Gambler
Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Al Michaels too.
 
EOG Master
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Betting is legal in Austrailia, TAB all over the place like 7-11's. I spent most of the 2000 olympics betting tab or nab whatever it was. 1.85 on NFL which is like -117
 
Jammer

EOG Dedicated
Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Re: Gotta love how Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

John Kelly said:
Al Michaels too.
I love when Michaels ays "it's over for the unders"
 
EOG Master
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

railbird said:
Betting is legal in Austrailia, TAB all over the place like 7-11's. I spent most of the 2000 olympics betting tab or nab whatever it was. 1.85 on NFL which is like -117
I was there too. Weird.
 
EOG Master
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Rail you play any cards at star city?
 
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

its legal just about everywhere except the 49 states in america

stupid, this hypocrisy
 
EOG Enthusiast
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

brock is it true that u once stole a cancer kids fun fund in a can from a 7-11?? rumor has it you did this u thief!!
 
EOG Master
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Only sort of true. He set the bogus can up with a fake pic, so it was his to begin with.
 
BrianLaverty

Banned
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

I don't visit SBR very often so not up on times.. but I take it Brock just isn't very bright, is he?
 
hels

EOG Dedicated
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

TAB is the Australian sportsbook -- you go into TAB locations and fill out a betting slip (similar to a US lottery card in a gas station) and it goes through the machine and you get your ticket.
 
Born Gambler
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

And I thought TAB was a soft drink from back in the day.
 
meldrone

EOG Enthusiast
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

I used to consider Fowler the no doubt about it star at ESPN.

Now I don't watch ESPN. Has that changed?
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Re: Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Fowler is the best at what he does.

Especially when he's well-prepared for an assignment like the Heisman Trophy show.

You knew Fowler would be a star from his days of Scholastic Sports America.

 
EOG Master
Chris Fowler is in and Steve Levy is out as No. 2 play-by-play man on ESPN's expanding "Monday Night Football." Fowler is admittedly on the far side of his career arc but the deletion of Levy from any broadcast platform is a win for opponents of blowhard audio annoyance. ...
 
