Chris Fowler blatantly brings up gambling and the betting lines

Al Michaels too.
Love it :LMAO
Betting is legal in Austrailia, TAB all over the place like 7-11's. I spent most of the 2000 olympics betting tab or nab whatever it was. 1.85 on NFL which is like -117
brock is it true that u once stole a cancer kids fun fund in a can from a 7-11?? rumor has it you did this u thief!!
uh nobrock is it true that u once stole a cancer kids fun fund in a can from a 7-11?? rumor has it you did this u thief!!
What is TAB?
Fading Brock will forever net + units over the course of a betting calender.I don't visit SBR very often so not up on times.. but I take it Brock just isn't very bright, is he?
I used to consider Fowler the no doubt about it star at ESPN.
Now I don't watch ESPN. Has that changed?