Speaking of Churchill Downs, I have a hypothesis that I believe will lead to a good meeting. Had a good first day of betting CD yesterday and will be back for more today IF the track isn't too sloppy.



The hypothesis is this: Oaklawn shippers vs a given level are superior to Gulfstream shippers at that same level. In a normal year, I'd prefer GP runners when they head to Kee and CD to meet up with those coming in from Arkansas and FG. But with the situation at Santa Anita, quite a few very strong SoCal barns decided to ship a bunch of runners east to Hot Springs. With the slot fueled purses getting better every day, why not? So the Oaklawn form of yesteryear, a random mix of horses from Louisiana, Chicago, Oklahoma and Texas gets a big talent infusion from CA.