Churchill is so full of shit

"Churchill Downs Incorporated evaluated the Illinois Gaming Act and determined the economic terms to pursue a gaming license were not viable for Arlington International Racecourse," the statement reads. "As announced earlier this year, CDI has retained a real estate brokerage to market the property and expects bids by the end of next month. We intend to move forward with this plan and are undeterred by ITHA's baseless allegations."This is literally horseshit. They got a study from a good competitor of my company which told them to expect $150-165 million of slot revenue on 1,200 slot machines. Even assuming the high tax rate held margins to 25%, which is really conservative, they would make about $40m a year in EBITDA if they did nothing more than installed slot machines on an existing floor and made minor adjustments to secure and connect the slot area. I bet they get well under the $200m for the land sale mentioned as being offered in the past to sell the track with casino rights so basically they are selling the property for 3-4x EBITDA, which is absolute nonsense. If antitrust concerns don't pan out, shareholders ought to sue the shit out of the company for malfeasance.