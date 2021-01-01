Cincy/Georgia;

Interesting matchup. People automatically assuming this will be an SEC dominance regardless of the 'quality' opponent.



Can we trust Georgia's offense against another top defense?



Total seems to be moving up hours before kickoff



Would it really shock for the Bearcats to put their foot on the ground and jump out to a lead like Ball St. did against the favored SJ State yesterday?



Going to hope this line goes higher and Cincy will be the play for me...possibly under if it continues to climb as well.