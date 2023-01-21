Circa College Hoops Challenge

Matt Youmans' latest brainchild:

Introducing the Circa College Hoops Challenge

College selections every Friday night, starting Jan. 20, 2023, thru March 17, 2023. My projected overall win% at 52%

8 Contestants, no eliminations:
Rex Beyers, oddsmaker at PlayUp USA @Rex_Beyers
William Hill, VSiN analyst @NotTheeWillHill
Aaron Moore, VSiN analyst, sports media professor @pubrelationprof
Tim Murray, VSiN host @1TimMurray
Greg “Hoops” Peterson, VSiN host @GUnit_81
Wes Reynolds, VSiN host @WesReynolds1
Jim Root, professional handicapper @2ndChancePoints
Paul Stone, professional bettor from Texas @paulstonesports
 
Lol Youmans couldn't (spots filled) let a woman capper in so he's letting her give selections outside the competition.

High school stuff. Either she's in or she's out.
 
