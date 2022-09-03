mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
The buzz from Las Vegas
The Circa sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas was bustling with big bet energy on the eve of the first full college football Saturday.
Since I am living at Circa (long story), I took a brief break from answering customer emails and writing this email to watch the debut of Matt Youmans’ new show, Saturday Bet Prep (9 p.m.-midnight PT). Matt and Circa owner Derek Stevens kicked it off by announcing the Circa Friday Football Invitational, a 16-handicapper competition that pays homage to the old Stardust Invitation and will play out every Friday night with $25,000 from Derek on the line. We definitely started our new weekend lineup with a bang. Check out Matt's debut show.
While hanging around the bar with my 7th double espresso of the day, I observed how one sports bettor sitting next to Derek reacted during the TCU-Colorado game – the guy had $100K on TCU at -13.5 and another $100K on TCU -5 for the second half. It was 7-6 TCU at the half, but the Horned Frogs pulled away to a 38-13 victory. (If you are wondering, Derek takes his big wins and losses the same — with a Captain and Diet Coke.)
But the game of the night for me was Virginia Tech-Old Dominion. VSiN’s Steve Makinen identified it as a wagering opportunity with his stability mismatch betting system, featured in yesterday’s email. Thanks to a 20-17 upset by Old Dominion, Steve’s system is now 5-0 to start the season. Read what he has to say about today’s games.
