The buzz from Las Vegas







The Circa sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas was bustling with big bet energy on the eve of the first full college football Saturday.







Since I am living at Circa (long story), I took a brief break from answering customer emails and writing this email to watch the debut of Matt Youmans’ new show, Saturday Bet Prep (9 p.m.-midnight PT). Matt and Circa owner Derek Stevens kicked it off by announcing the Circa Friday Football Invitational, a 16-handicapper competition that pays homage to the old Stardust Invitation and will play out every Friday night with $25,000 from Derek on the line. We definitely started our new weekend lineup with a bang. Check out Matt's debut show.







While hanging around the bar with my 7th double espresso of the day, I observed how one sports bettor sitting next to Derek reacted during the TCU-Colorado game – the guy had $100K on TCU at -13.5 and another $100K on TCU -5 for the second half. It was 7-6 TCU at the half, but the Horned Frogs pulled away to a 38-13 victory. (If you are wondering, Derek takes his big wins and losses the same — with a Captain and Diet Coke.)







But the game of the night for me was Virginia Tech-Old Dominion. VSiN’s Steve Makinen identified it as a wagering opportunity with his stability mismatch betting system, featured in yesterday’s email. Thanks to a 20-17 upset by Old Dominion, Steve’s system is now 5-0 to start the season. Read what he has to say about today’s games.