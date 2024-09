Circa Invitational 2024

Circa Football Invitational - BY GAME



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:00 PM ET - San Jose ST at Air Force

Brett McMurphy : San Jose ST (+3.5) at Air Force



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:00 PM ET - South Florida at Alabama

John Accorsi : South Florida (+31) at Alabama



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - California at Auburn

Kelly Stewart : California (+12) at Auburn

Alex White : California at Auburn - OVER (54)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 6:30 PM ET - Sam Houston ST at UCF

Cris Zeniuk : Sam Houston ST (+22) at UCF



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 12:00 PM ET - Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Alex White : Pittsburgh at Cincinnati - OVER (62.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 8:00 PM ET - Appalachian ST at Clemson

Kelly Stewart : Appalachian ST (+17) at Clemson

Brett McMurphy : Appalachian ST (+17) at Clemson



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 12:00 PM ET - Army at FL Atlantic

Chuck Edel : Army (+2.5) at FL Atlantic * BEST BET

John Accorsi : FL Atlantic (-2.5) vs Army * BEST BET

Chris Fallica : Army (+2.5) at FL Atlantic



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 6:00 PM ET - C Michigan at Florida Intl

Randy McKay : C Michigan at Florida Intl - OVER (50)

Scott Pritchard : C Michigan at Florida Intl - OVER (50)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:00 PM ET - Kansas at Illinois

Kelly Stewart : Illinois (+4.5) vs Kansas * BEST BET

Paul Bovi : Illinois (+4.5) vs Kansas



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - Iowa ST at Iowa

Steve Fezzik : Iowa ST (+3) at Iowa * BEST BET

Rob Brandt : Iowa (-3) vs Iowa ST

Marc Lawrence : Iowa ST (+3) at Iowa

Chuck Edel : Iowa ST at Iowa - OVER (35)

John Accorsi : Iowa ST (+3) at Iowa

Chris Fallica : Iowa ST (+3) at Iowa

Randy McKay : Iowa ST (+3) at Iowa



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - South Carolina at Kentucky

Chuck Edel : South Carolina at Kentucky - UNDER (42.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - Michigan ST at Maryland

Chris Fallica : Michigan ST (+9.5) at Maryland

Alex White : Michigan ST (+9.5) at Maryland

Kelly Stewart : Michigan ST (+9.5) at Maryland

Scott Pritchard : Michigan ST at Maryland - OVER (44)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 12:00 PM ET - Troy at Memphis

Steve Fezzik : Troy at Memphis - UNDER (57)

Cris Zeniuk : Troy at Memphis - UNDER (57)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 12:00 PM ET - Texas at Michigan

Kelly Stewart : Michigan (+7) vs Texas

Pete Wilder : Texas (-7) at Michigan

Marc Lawrence : Michigan (+7) vs Texas

Randy McKay : Michigan (+7) vs Texas



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:00 PM ET - Buffalo at Missouri

Vinny Castillo : Buffalo at Missouri - OVER (51.5) * BEST BET

Scott Pritchard : Buffalo at Missouri - OVER (51.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:30 PM ET - Tennessee vs NC State

Chris Piper : Tennessee (-9) vs NC State

John Accorsi : NC State (+9) vs Tennessee

Pete Wilder : Tennessee (-9) vs NC State



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:30 PM ET - Colorado at Nebraska

Weston Stradtman : Nebraska (-6.5) vs Colorado

Chuck Edel : Colorado at Nebraska - UNDER (55.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:00 PM ET - Georgia Southern at Nevada

Pete Wilder : Nevada (PK) vs Georgia Southern



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - Charlotte at North Carolina

Scott Pritchard : North Carolina (-21) vs Charlotte

Sean Higgs : Charlotte at North Carolina - UNDER (48)

Steve Fezzik : Charlotte at North Carolina - UNDER (48)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - N Illinois at Notre Dame

Brett McMurphy : N Illinois (+28) at Notre Dame

Doug Kezirian : N Illinois (+28) at Notre Dame



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 6:00 PM ET - S Alabama at Ohio

Paul Bovi : Ohio (+2.5) vs S Alabama

Pete Wilder : Ohio (+2.5) vs S Alabama

Brett McMurphy : S Alabama at Ohio - OVER (57)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:45 PM ET - Houston at Oklahoma

Doug Kezirian : Oklahoma (-27.5) vs Houston * BEST BET

Chris Piper : Oklahoma (-27.5) vs Houston

Steve Fezzik : Houston at Oklahoma - UNDER (49.5)

Doug Kezirian : Houston at Oklahoma - UNDER (49.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 10:00 PM ET - Boise ST at Oregon

Randy McKay : Oregon (-18) vs Boise ST

Vinny Castillo : Boise ST at Oregon - OVER (61.5)

Doug Kezirian : Boise ST at Oregon - OVER (61.5)

Brett McMurphy : Oregon (-18) vs Boise ST

John Accorsi : Oregon (-18) vs Boise ST

Chris Macero : Boise ST at Oregon - OVER (61.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 12:00 PM ET - Bowling Green at Penn ST

Tony Gordon : Bowling Green at Penn ST - OVER (49.5)

Chuck Edel : Bowling Green (+34) at Penn ST



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 10:30 PM ET - Oregon ST at San Diego ST

Alex White : San Diego ST (+5.5) vs Oregon ST

Pete Wilder : San Diego ST (+5.5) vs Oregon ST



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 12:00 PM ET - Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Alex White : Syracuse (+3) vs Georgia Tech * BEST BET

Marc Lawrence : Syracuse (+3) vs Georgia Tech * BEST BET

Chris Macero : Georgia Tech at Syracuse - OVER (61.5)

Chuck Edel : Syracuse (+3) vs Georgia Tech

Paul Bovi : Georgia Tech at Syracuse - OVER (61.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 12:00 PM ET - Kansas ST at Tulane

Chris Macero : Tulane (+8.5) vs Kansas ST

Cris Zeniuk : Kansas ST at Tulane - UNDER (47)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 11:00 PM ET - Utah ST at USC

Alex White : Utah ST (+28.5) at USC



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - Baylor at Utah

Alex White : Baylor (+15) at Utah

Vinny Castillo : Baylor at Utah - OVER (55)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 4:30 PM ET - Marshall at Virginia Tech

Scott Pritchard : Marshall at Virginia Tech - OVER (52.5)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:00 PM ET - Virginia at Wake Forest

Pete Wilder : Virginia (PK) at Wake Forest



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 3:30 PM ET - E Michigan at Washington

Chris Piper : E Michigan at Washington - UNDER (49)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 10:00 PM ET - Texas Tech at Washington ST

Pete Wilder : Washington ST (PK) vs Texas Tech * BEST BET

Brett McMurphy : Texas Tech at Washington ST - OVER (66) * BEST BET

Steve Fezzik : Washington ST (PK) vs Texas Tech



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 4:00 PM ET - Texas-San Antonio at Texas ST

Steve Fezzik : Texas ST (-1) vs Texas-San Antonio



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 6:00 PM ET - East Carolina at Old Dominion

Chuck Edel : Old Dominion (-1.5) vs East Carolina

Brett McMurphy : East Carolina at Old Dominion - OVER (54)

Cris Zeniuk : East Carolina at Old Dominion - UNDER (54)

Chris Piper : East Carolina at Old Dominion - OVER (54)



CFB - Sat, Sep 7 at 7:00 PM ET - Louisiana at Kennesaw ST

Scott Pritchard : Louisiana (-13.5) at Kennesaw ST * BEST BET

Randy McKay : Louisiana (-13.5) at Kennesaw ST

John Accorsi : Louisiana (-13.5) at Kennesaw ST

Steve Fezzik : Louisiana (-13.5) at Kennesaw ST