Circa Million Week1 Leaderboard

Dave Tuley's Contest Corner

SuperContest Top 5 Most-Selected went 0-4-1 (drops to 20-24-1 overall) with losses on No. 1 CLE -3, No. 2 GB -3.5, No. 3 NE -3 & No. 4 MIN +2.5 w/ push on No. 5 TB +6; SuperContest Gold Top Plays went 1-3-1 (there was 3-way tie for No. 5 but LAC & GB faced each other).



SuperContest leaderboard update: Bud Fox is 4-0 in NFL Week 9 and has moved into tie for 1st place at 32.5 points with longtime leader Tuco (1-3-1 this week, 32-12-1 overall), but Bud Fox can take sole possession of 1st if DAL -7 covers or pushes on MNF.



Circa Sports Million Top 5 Most-Selected Teams went 0-5 in NFL Week 9 as Vikings +2, Packers -3.5, Colts -1, Browns -3 & Jaguars +1.5 all failed to cover; 1st Quarter champ CB Elite went 5-0 & back in tentative lead with Hitman, but they will be tied or passed on SNF/MNF.



Circa Sports Million has new leader with MJTADE going 3-2 in NFL Week 9 to stand at 32-12-1 (72.7%) overall; he took a half-point lead over former leader & "1st Quarter MVP" (worth $143,750) CB Elite & Hitman at 32; wins worth 1 point, pushes worth 0.5.