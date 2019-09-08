Circa Million Week1 Leaderboard

Unofficial Leaders, going into SNF (12 at 4-0-1, 35 at 4-0-0):
Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points
BIGBETMIKE-1 5 0 0 5.0
 
FWIW, for the Week 1 cards, Circa had 1136 entrants with a single ticket, 178 with two entries, and 120 with 3 (max), 1852 total tickets for Week 1.
 
Unofficial Leaders after Week 1, 16 at 5-0-0, 33 at 4-0-1, 145 at 4-0-0:
Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points
Aksarben Best-1 5 0 0 5.0
BANDITS-1 5 0 0 5.0
BIGBETMIKE-1 5 0 0 5.0
BOBCAT-1 5 0 0 5.0
BOISE.-1 5 0 0 5.0
BRUCE WAYNE33-2 5 0 0 5.0
CASANASSTY-1 5 0 0 5.0
CB ELITE-1 5 0 0 5.0
CRANJISMCB-1 5 0 0 5.0
EDA-KAJOB-1 5 0 0 5.0
GOLDEN MONKEY-1 5 0 0 5.0
J BALLERS.COM-1 5 0 0 5.0
LION OF HENDERSON-1 5 0 0 5.0
Who's This Guy-1 5 0 0 5.0
wisecappers.com-1 5 0 0 5.0
X21-1 5 0 0 5.0
 
Gotta root for The Batman
 
Week 1 (matches Circa Tweet):

Place Points #Entrants
1 5.0 16
17 4.5 33
50 4 145
195 3.5 175
370 3 351
721 2.5 307
1028 2 363
1391 1.5 223
1614 1 164
1778 0.5 45
1823 0 30
1823 0 23 (No Ticket)
 
Week 2: Unofficial Leaders going into MNF (line is Clev -6.5, no leaders have picked it), 2 (same guy) at 9-0-1, 4 at 9-1-0, 4 at 8-1-1, 36 at 8-2-0, 7 at 7-1-1 (6 Jets, 1 Browns):

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points
Mikeybarts1-1 9 0 1 9.5
Mikeybarts1-2 9 0 1 9.5

augiedawg-1 9 1 0 9.0
GOLDEN MONKEY-1 9 1 0 9.0
LION OF HENDERSON-1 9 1 0 9.0
Shirmp Foot-2 9 1 0 9.0

Dreams & Nightmares-1 8 1 1 8.5
HI2SIN-1 8 1 1 8.5
MJTADE-1 8 1 1 8.5
Schematic Advantage-1 8 1 1 8.5
 
Week 3: Unofficial Leaders going into SNF:
Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Picks W L T
augiedawg-1 13 2 0 13.0 4 1 0

305 MIYAYO-1 12 2 1 12.5 5 0 0
HITMAN-1 12 2 1 12.5 5 0 0
MJTADE-1 12 2 1 12.5 4 1 0
Schematic Advantage-1 12 2 1 12.5 4 1 0

Weenie Dog-1 12 2 0 12.0 WAS 4 0 0
GOLDEN MONKEY-1 12 2 0 12.0 LAR 3 1 0
CB ELITE-1 12 2 0 12.0 CHI 4 0 0
GUS FRING-1 12 3 0 12.0 4 1 0
IMAWHALE-2 12 3 0 12.0 4 1 0
IMAWHALE-3 12 3 0 12.0 5 0 0

Golconda Fund-1 11 2 1 11.5 LAR 4 0 0
OSHAG CLEVELAND-1 11 2 1 11.5 LAR 4 0 0
RAGING BULL-2 11 2 1 11.5 CLE 4 0 0
Mikeybarts1-1 11 2 1 11.5 CHI 2 2 0
Mikeybarts1-2 11 2 1 11.5 CHI 2 2 0
 
I’m officially playing for quarterly 50k after another shit week.

Had the fucking Chiefs get backdoored and Bills blow a 14-0 lead.

4 wins in 3 weeks, somebody send me a gun
 
The good news is that initially $200k (to give a $50k prize per quarter season) was allocated to the quarterly prizes, but the overage from 1875 entries was another $375k. Thus each quarter prize is $575k/4 = $143.75k.
 
Week 4 leaders going into SNF, 1st Qtr prize to leader (Hitman w/ DAL or CB Elite w/NO):

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Picks W L T
HITMAN-1 16 2 1 16.5 DAL 4 0 0

CB ELITE-1 16 3 0 16.0 NO 3 1 0

SIC'EM-1 16 4 0 16.0 5 0 0
Weenie Dog-1 16 4 0 16.0 4 1 0
Weenie Dog-2 16 4 0 16.0 5 0 0

MJTADE-1 15 3 1 15.5 NO 3 1 0
 
Week 5 leaders going into Sunday PM games (previous leader CB ELITE went 0-3):

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Picks W L T
OSHAG CLEVELAND-1 19 4 1 19.5 SF 3 1 0

3 IRISH MEN-3 19 6 0 19.0 3 2 0

MJTADE-1 18 3 1 18.5 DAL IND SF 2 0 0
HITMAN-1 18 4 1 18.5 DEN CLE 2 1 0

DOUBLE DOWN-1 18 6 1 18.5 4 1 0
LUCKYONES-1 18 6 1 18.5 4 1 0
Major Bucks-1 18 6 1 18.5 3 2 0
CHARLIEFROG-1 18 6 0 18.0 SF 3 1 0
Sweetness-3 18 6 0 18.0 SF 4 0 0
SPARTY50-1 18 6 0 18.0 CLE 3 1 0

Locksmith-1 17 4 1 17.5 LAC KC CLE 2 0 0
WAR JAG-1 17 5 1 17.5 LAC IND 2 1 0
Gamblers Anonymous-1 17 5 1 17.5 GB CLE 3 0 0
Beach Haven-1 17 6 1 17.5 KC 3 1 0
Dawgdaze-1 17 6 1 17.5 GB 3 1 0
@Pigskin_Junkies_S-2 17 7 1 17.5 5 0 0
KING DAVID-1 17 7 1 17.5 3 2 0
Mikeybarts1-2 17 7 1 17.5 3 2 0
STEEZMEISTER-1 17 7 1 17.5 4 1 0
 
Week 5 leaders going into MNF (previous leader CB ELITE went 1-4):

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Picks W L T
MJTADE-1 19 4 1 19.5 SF 3 1 0
OSHAG CLEVELAND-1 19 4 1 19.5 SF 3 1 0
HITMAN-1 19 4 1 19.5 CLE 3 1 0

3 IRISH MEN-3 19 6 0 19.0 3 2 0
DOLLARTRILL-1 19 6 0 19.0 4 1 0

Gamblers Anonymous-1 18 5 1 18.5 CLE 4 0 0
Dawgdaze-1 18 6 1 18.5 4 1 0
DOUBLE DOWN-1 18 6 1 18.5 4 1 0
LUCKYONES-1 18 6 1 18.5 4 1 0
Major Bucks-1 18 6 1 18.5 3 2 0
RELENTLESS-1 18 6 1 18.5 3 2 0
WAR JAG-1 18 6 1 18.5 3 2 0

Bronx Zoo-1 18 6 0 18.0 SF 4 0 0
CHARLIEFROG-1 18 6 0 18.0 SF 3 1 0
Sweetness-3 18 6 0 18.0 SF 4 0 0
SPARTY50-1 18 6 0 18.0 CLE 3 1 0
 
Week 7 leaders going into SNF:

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Picks W L T
Gamblers Anonymous-1 26 7 2 27.0 4 0 1

HITMAN-1 25 7 2 26.0 PHI 2 1 1
OSHAG CLEVELAND-1 25 7 2 26.0 PHI 3 0 1

GEOPETER-1 25 8 2 26.0 3 1 1

CHARLIEFROG-1 25 9 0 25.0 DAL 2 2 0
THE NATURE BOY-1 25 10 0 25.0 4 1 0
MJTADE-1 24 8 1 24.5 DAL NE 2 1 0
JULIAN-2 24 9 1 24.5 NYJ 3 1 0
Sweetness-3 24 9 1 24.5 NYJ 2 1 1

305 MIYAYO-1 24 10 1 24.5 4 1 0
ACE DEUCE-1 24 10 1 24.5 2 2 1
Booty Blockers-1 24 10 1 24.5 2 2 1
DECKPRISMSPORTS-3 24 10 1 24.5 4 1 0
WAR JAG-1 24 10 1 24.5 2 3 0
 
Final Week 7 leaders:

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points W L T
Gamblers Anonymous-1 26 7 2 27.0 4 0 1

MJTADE-1 26 8 1 26.5 4 1 0

GEOPETER-1 25 8 2 26.0 3 1 1
HITMAN-1 25 8 2 26.0 2 2 1
OSHAG CLEVELAND-1 25 8 2 26.0 3 1 1
CHARLIEFROG-1 26 9 0 26.0 3 2 0

Shirmp Foot-1 25 10 0 25.0 5 0 0
THE NATURE BOY-1 25 10 0 25.0 4 1 0

305 MIYAYO-1 24 10 1 24.5 4 1 0
ACE DEUCE-1 24 10 1 24.5 2 2 1
Booty Blockers-1 24 10 1 24.5 2 2 1
DECKPRISMSPORTS-3 24 10 1 24.5 4 1 0
JAX 2 WIN-1 24 10 1 24.5 2 2 1
JULIAN-2 24 10 1 24.5 3 2 0
Major Bucks-1 24 10 1 24.5 3 2 0
Sweetness-3 24 10 1 24.5 2 2 1
WAR JAG-1 24 10 1 24.5 2 3 0
 
Circa tidbit (Quarterly $143,750 prize):

#CircaSportsMillion @CircaSports Unofficial 2nd Qtr subcontest leader "Concrete Mike-2" at 16-2-1 with MIA +14 pending,
otherwise "The Nature Boy" and "St Cloud Connection" will tie at 17-3-0 if MIA doesn't cover .. a MIA push will mean a 3-way tie.
 
Dave Tuley's Contest Corner
SuperContest Top 5 Most-Selected went 2-3 (20-20 on season) with losses on No. 1 CAR +5.5 & No. 2 IND -5.5, win on No. 3 SEA -6.5, loss on No. 4 TB +2.5, win on No. 5 PHI +1.5; SuperContest Gold Top Picks went 1-4 (20-22-1 on season).

Circa Sports Million Top 5 Most-Selected went 3-2 in Week 8 with losses on Top 2 picks of CAR +5.5 & IND -5.5 but wins on PHI +2. NYG +7 & SEA -6.5.
 
Week 8 leaders going into MNF (Previous leader Gamblers Anonymous went 0-5):

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Pick W L T
THE NATURE BOY-1 30 10 0 30.0 5 0 0

HITMAN-1 28 9 2 29.0 MIA 3 1 0

MJTADE-1 28 10 1 28.5 MIA 2 2 0
DECKPRISMSPORTS-3 28 11 1 28.5 4 1 0

GEOPETER-1 27 11 2 28.0 2 3 0
OSHAG CLEVELAND-1 27 11 2 28.0 2 3 0
CHARLIEFROG-1 28 12 0 28.0 2 3 0
Shirmp Foot-1 28 12 0 28.0 3 2 0

2 HORSEMEN-1 27 12 1 27.5 4 1 0
305 MIYAYO-1 27 12 1 27.5 3 2 0
Booty Blockers-1 27 12 1 27.5 3 2 0
DINK-1 27 12 1 27.5 4 1 0

MANANA-1 26 11 2 27.0 PIT 4 0 0
ACE2019-1 26 12 2 27.0 5 0 0
Gamblers Anonymous-1 26 12 2 27.0 0 5 0
Pro's And Con's-1 26 12 2 27.0 3 2 0
Bronx Zoo-1 27 13 0 27.0 3 2 0
CB ELITE-1 27 13 0 27.0 3 2 0
DMOEN21-1 27 13 0 27.0 4 1 0
GOLDEN MONKEY-1 27 13 0 27.0 4 1 0
JOEYTUNES-1 27 13 0 27.0 3 2 0
The Matador 1-1 27 13 0 27.0 3 2 0
 
Week 9 leaders going into MNF (Previous leader The Nature Boy lost lead, went 1-3, NYG +7 pending):

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Pick W L T
MJTADE-1 32 12 1 32.5 3 2 0

HITMAN-1 31 12 2 32.0 2 3 0
CB ELITE-1 32 13 0 32.0 5 0 0

Shirmp Foot-1 31 13 0 31.0 NYG 3 1 0
THE NATURE BOY-1 31 13 0 31.0 NYG 1 3 0

ACE2019-1 30 13 2 31.0 4 1 0
Bronx Zoo-1 31 14 0 31.0 4 1 0
Booty Blockers-1 30 14 1 30.5 3 2 0
Knights 2 Cup-1 30 14 1 30.5 4 1 0

OSHAG CLEVELAND-1 29 13 2 30.0 DAL 2 2 0
CHARLIEFROG-1 30 14 0 30.0 DAL 2 2 0
BOOKBAG-1 29 14 2 30.0 5 0 0
GEOPETER-1 29 14 2 30.0 2 3 0
Pro's And Con's-1 29 14 2 30.0 3 2 0

DECKPRISMSPORTS-3 29 14 1 29.5 NYG 1 3 0
Live Odds-1 29 14 1 29.5 NYG 3 1 0
 
Dave Tuley's Contest Corner
SuperContest Top 5 Most-Selected went 0-4-1 (drops to 20-24-1 overall) with losses on No. 1 CLE -3, No. 2 GB -3.5, No. 3 NE -3 & No. 4 MIN +2.5 w/ push on No. 5 TB +6; SuperContest Gold Top Plays went 1-3-1 (there was 3-way tie for No. 5 but LAC & GB faced each other).

SuperContest leaderboard update: Bud Fox is 4-0 in NFL Week 9 and has moved into tie for 1st place at 32.5 points with longtime leader Tuco (1-3-1 this week, 32-12-1 overall), but Bud Fox can take sole possession of 1st if DAL -7 covers or pushes on MNF.

Circa Sports Million Top 5 Most-Selected Teams went 0-5 in NFL Week 9 as Vikings +2, Packers -3.5, Colts -1, Browns -3 & Jaguars +1.5 all failed to cover; 1st Quarter champ CB Elite went 5-0 & back in tentative lead with Hitman, but they will be tied or passed on SNF/MNF.

Circa Sports Million has new leader with MJTADE going 3-2 in NFL Week 9 to stand at 32-12-1 (72.7%) overall; he took a half-point lead over former leader & "1st Quarter MVP" (worth $143,750) CB Elite & Hitman at 32; wins worth 1 point, pushes worth 0.5.
 
The "3rd quarter" prize of $143,750 for best record Weeks 9-12 is up for grabs.

In the early games, DSI went 0-1-0 but can still get 17.5 pts. Molly went 3-0-0 can get 17 pts. Six others can get a max of 16.5 pts led by El-Kabong at 4-0-0 with 15.5 pts. Likely winner(s) should have 16.5 or more. Lots of entrants can get 16 pts. Stay tuned.
 
3rdQ prize: With the TENN cover, DSI, 1-1-0, can still get 17.5 pts. Molly, 3-1-0, can get 16 pts. Five others can get a max of 16.5 pts led by El-Kabong at 4-0-0 with 15.5 pts. Likely winner(s) should have 16.5 or more. Lots of entrants can get 16 pts with Booty Blockers in the clubhouse with 16 pts.

Stay tuned
 
3rdQ prize: Shared title: If LAR +3.5 covers, DSI, 2-2-0 will split with El Kabong at 4-0-0 with 16.5 pts. Otherwise, MICHCONN will share with Booty Blockers with 16 pts.
 
Circa Million Week 15 leaders going into MNF:

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Pick W L T
Booty Blockers-1 51 21 3 52.5 3 2 0

MJTADE-1 50 23 2 51.0 2 2 1

Live Odds-1 49 24 2 50.0 2 3 0
thebetbot.com-1 49 24 2 50.0 4 1 0

ACE2019-1 48 24 3 49.5 3 2 0
SD-2 49 25 1 49.5 3 2 0

THE NATURE BOY-1 48 26 1 48.5 2 3 0

Gamblers Anonymous-1 47 26 2 48.0 4 1 0
JULIAN-2 47 26 2 48.0 2 3 0

Greenjam-1 46 26 3 47.5 4 1 0

Proudest Monkey-1 46 26 2 47.0 IND 3 1 0
GOLDEN MONKEY-1 46 27 2 47.0 3 1 1
JD on the rocks-1 46 27 2 47.0 2 3 0

JULIAN-1 45 26 3 46.5 IND 4 0 0
TEAMCLEVELAND-1 45 26 3 46.5 IND 2 2 0
Pro's And Con's-1 44 26 5 46.5 3 1 1
BOBBY T-1 46 27 1 46.5 NO 3 1 0
BOOKBAG-1 45 27 3 46.5 2 3 0
FRANK WHITE-1 45 27 3 46.5 2 2 1
3 IRISH MEN-3 46 28 1 46.5 3 2 0
MUCKED NUTS-2 46 28 1 46.5 3 2 0
 
Unofficial Week 17 standings going into SNF (contest winner is "Booty Blockers-1"):

Alias Wins Losses Pushes Points Pick W L T
Booty Blockers-1 54 23 3 55.5 3 2 0

MJTADE-1 54 24 2 55.0 4 1 0

Live Odds-1 53 25 2 54.0 4 1 0

SD-2 53 26 1 53.5 4 1 0

thebetbot.com-1 52 26 2 53.0 3 2 0

Gamblers Anonymous-1 50 28 2 51.0 3 2 0
GOLDEN MONKEY-1 50 28 2 51.0 4 1 0
JULIAN-2 50 28 2 51.0 3 2 0
The Matador 1-1 51 29 0 51.0 5 0 0

ACE2019-1 49 27 3 50.5 SEA 1 3 0
BOBBY T-1 50 28 1 50.5 SEA 3 1 0
JD on the rocks-1 49 28 2 50.0 SF 3 1 0
Bronx Zoo-1 50 30 0 50.0 4 1 0

FRANK WHITE-1 48 28 3 49.5 SF 3 1 0
Greenjam-1 48 28 3 49.5 SF 2 2 0
DINK-1 48 28 3 49.5 SEA 3 1 0
MAIB-1 49 29 1 49.5 SF 4 0 0
3 IRISH MEN-3 49 29 1 49.5 SEA 3 1 0
DMILL-1 49 29 1 49.5 SEA 4 0 0
THE NATURE BOY-1 49 29 1 49.5 SEA 1 3 0
VegasRingers-1 49 29 1 49.5 SEA 4 0 0
 
4th Quarter Contest leaders (Weeks 13-17) going into SNF (winner is TALL & NASTY, prize $143,750):

Alias W L T Pts
TALL & NASTY-1 20 4 1 20.5

SD-2 19 5 1 19.5

81 points-2 18 4 2 19
MILLION $ TEAM-3 18 4 2 19
MAIB-1 19 5 0 19
THEBEAST-1 19 5 0 19
JULIAN-1 19 6 0 19
thebetbot.com-1 19 6 0 19
The People's Champ-1 18 5 2 19
Tebow-2 18 5 2 19
 
