Circa Millions Contest

There were four leaders in the Circa Million contest at the end of Week #4 in the NFL.



Each had a record of 16-4, and each had just been awarded a prize of $66,250 for their performance in the first quarter of the contest.



So what happened in Week #5?



The leaders went a combined 6-12 (which will end up at 7-13 since two of them are on opposite sides of the Monday Night Game).



So much for handling the pressure that comes with the lead.



By the way, EOG's resident genius, ComptrBob, went 2-3 for the week, and is now 10-15 through the first five weeks of the contest.



I guess "genius" isn't what it used to be.