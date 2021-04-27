Circa or Westgate?

Murphy’s Best

Which NFL handicapping contest do you prefer & why? I will be signing up for one (maybe both) & would live to hear your thoughts about both contests. Looking for things to consider since this is my 1st time entering. Thanks!
 
mrbowling300

I think the Westgate has lost its prestige, and is sort of living in the past. Circa, in my opinion, is much more innovative especially paying all 100% of the entries (vs. Westgate taking out 8%). Plus Circa's entry is only $1,000. I think Circa's quarterly prizes are better, and they offer much more than Westgate. I do not know if Westgate changed anything.

I've done Westgate before, and it is such a crap shoot to get in the money. I may do Circa's survival football contest. I do plan running season 2 of the EOG Football Handicapping contest this fall, so look for that.

Would be interested to know your thoughts as well, Murphy's Best.
 
WildBill

Circa is better for those reasons and their guarantees which at least for last year led to an overlay. I don't know if you'll see an overlay this year though. Westgate's has history behind it plus sounds like they will do other contests outside Nevada this season where they operate which might get it more brand awareness. Haven't heard Circa mention if they will do a similar type contest here in CO.
 
ComptrBob

I've followed the Westgate/Hilton SC entries and results for years. For years and years it hovered around 250 to 350 entrants. Then it had a big boom thanks to longer signup, more publicity, having the WSOP (poker) explode, and allowing proxies for anyone to enter just by making a spring or summer trip to Vegas. This gave the Westgate lots of "dead money", entrants which almost no chance of winning. It also seemed to cater to touts who wanted to take a shot at getting great publicity with a high finish. They even implemented a fraudulent practice of changing a tout's handle from a vanilla description to an identifying one only after a Week 1 "success" until I detected it and called them out. With aggressive competition now, the Westgate SC has obviously peaked as of year before last. The Westgate Gold SC remains a good value for the big player ($5000 per entry).

Definitely, Circa took advantage of the Westgate weaknesses especially the 8% rake. Doing just one Circa entry @ $1000 is less investment than the Westgate minimum of $1500, but you can do up to 3 Circa entries. It is by far (best EV) the superior NFL contest. The Circa had a slightly higher overall ATS record (perhaps less dead money) and pays fewer places, but still has more value due to no takeout and other features, The Circa NFL Survivor Contest is a real hoot for the contest player.

Good luck, no matter what your choice.
 
Murphy’s Best

Thank you as I love hearing you seasoned veterans on the 2 contests. I will definitely do the Circa contest as well as the Circa Survivor. I may also do an entry at Westgate too. The 1K entry for Circa is a plus!

PS... I will also do Mr Bowling’s contest
 
mrbowling300

I believe one can do up to 5 circa survival entries. I'm need to figure out what I'm going to do when I get to LV in May. I admit i'm dead money in the handicapping contests, but maybe the survival anything can happen. We shall see.
 
sharky99

We were involved with a meeting at Circa recently for football proxies that have a decent amount of teams on how to make improvements ...etc.. moving forward. I have also received communication from one of the head managers at Westgate telling me don't sleep on us as we are making some significant changes/improvements to our contest.

We are waiting for the NFL schedule to be released in May for the 2 major contests to present their 2021 Las Vegas Football Contest information for this upcoming year. I would expect contest signups to begin in the next 30-45 days is my opinion.
 
