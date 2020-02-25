Circa Sports book is on pace to make the Westgate Supercontest a non-factor.

Sportsrmylife
Here are the details on what they are going to do with the 2020 supercontest and additions.
cliff notes
no rake again
quarterly prize up to $250k
pay out extended to top 50
plus survivor contest
$1,000
winner gets $1,000,000
if winner goes 18-0 (i think one of the weeks is a double entry) winner gets a bonus of $1,000.000
westgate has to cut that rake down, which they won't ever do because derek stevens isn't afraid to set the bar high and given his new book is opening its going to pull in a ton of players.
https://www.goldengatecasino.com/circa-sports/the-circa-sports-million-pro-football-contest/
