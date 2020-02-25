Circa Sports book is on pace to make the Westgate Supercontest a non-factor.

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#1
#1
Here are the details on what they are going to do with the 2020 supercontest and additions.

cliff notes
no rake again
quarterly prize up to $250k
pay out extended to top 50


plus survivor contest
$1,000
winner gets $1,000,000
if winner goes 18-0 (i think one of the weeks is a double entry) winner gets a bonus of $1,000.000

westgate has to cut that rake down, which they won't ever do because derek stevens isn't afraid to set the bar high and given his new book is opening its going to pull in a ton of players.

https://www.goldengatecasino.com/circa-sports/the-circa-sports-million-pro-football-contest/
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
#2
#2
Supercontest shows no signs of slowing down though. I think there is plenty of space for two contests, probably more. What will hurt it and the Circa one is if other states start getting serious about their own contests, but much like the WSOP the original king maker always will have a strong pull.

One thing to watch is if Superbook ever gets its name on a few other books. That might give them an even bigger pull because lets face it, no one really wants to go to Westgate and its just getting worse each year.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#3
#3
Good points WildBill.

It seems like Draftkings, Fanduel, and even PointsBet could be books that offer up some other contests and given the number of states they are in could really make some noise.

I think they could seperate themselves with a college football contest or even doing a NFL one that includes totals.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#4
#4
circa is making big noise. westgate now jumps on the quarterly prizes and circa raises theirs to 250k.

I can understand that the rake that westgate charges is only going to scare away some people but with the extra players in it this should be something a good contest player can overcome.

I would like to see the prize pool in the supercontest extended to 100 payouts with a min cash of $5k.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top