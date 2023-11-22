Circa Survivor - Thanksgiving Weekend

And than there were 372. Still a long long way from week 18 and I think this is the toughest weekend for me, IF I make it out of Thanksgiving day. Would appreciate constructive input on this weekends batch of close games on paper.



To Date, I have used- Philly, Buffalo, Washington, Giants, Chargers, Miami, Jacksonville, Cleveland, Dallas, San Fran and Seattle.



I have KC saved for Christmas, should I Get that far.



This weekends batch of close games on paper-



Baltimore- Hoped to save for week 18, should pull out a win even on the road

Rams- Zona defense awful but a road game against a team whose offense can move ball

Denver- enough offense to win at home ? Gonna be a nail bitter , best case

Pitt- Enough offense to win this ? Defense is there, tough road game

Minnesota- Chicago is dangerous, Minny off a bad Sunday night loss. Bears will move ball well



Other games in consideration but harder to pull trigger-

NE, Tenn



Thank you for sharing your thoughts. Happy Turkey Day