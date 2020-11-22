circa survivor

Woodrow Wilson
EOG Dedicated
Purse is between $1,390,000 and $2,390,000 depending if the field makes it thru week 17.
The field began with 1,390 entries.
Anyway, 301 entries remained heading into this week.
4 entries failed to submit picks this week.
KIV posted that 3 entries belonged to one contestant.
Some decent equity was flushed down the toilet.
The field began with 1,390 entries.
Anyway, 301 entries remained heading into this week.
4 entries failed to submit picks this week.
KIV posted that 3 entries belonged to one contestant.
Some decent equity was flushed down the toilet.