Citizen trump Court In-Game

Did Trump Nod Off?​

its only day 1Some observers at the trial say Trump may have nodded off during the morning’s proceedings, including New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who noted that Trump’s “head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack” before being “jolted back awake” after his lawyer passed him several notes.HuffPost’s Sara Boboltz is in the courthouse and confirmed Trump had his eyes closed at certain points, but couldn’t definitively say the former president had actually fallen asleep.