Clay Helton

FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Sounds like he is the interim coach for USC effective now. Reports of Haden asking Sarkisian to take a leave (alcohol related?)
Do you think they would go hard after Chip Kelly first?Helton is now coaching for a permanent position. If he can somehow engineer wins against BOTH Notre Dame and UCLA, he will be the next USC Head Coach. If not, USC will look elsewhere.
I always thought Del Rio was a good fit for this program...former Trojan....no nonsense and knows defense. Good OCs are a dime a dozen.
Yup, but good luck hanging your hat on that. Helton is still the evaluator. Whether a service gives the kid a 5* or a 1*, Helton still needs to put his eyes on the recruit. Bad coach, bad recruiter. USC just needs to cut bait at this point and move on.I don't blame everything on him.
I blame the people that rank USC recruiting classes as top 10 each year
Obvious last few years, very overrated.