Re: Clay Helton



No. Kelly is set in concrete in Philly. He also won a lot of games for Oregon with a new fancy offense, but that has now grown old. USC should stay away from any former assistants. Kiffin, Sark, and Orgeron proved that they just did not have what it took to be a successful HC. If I were USC, I would go after Huston HC and former Ohio State OC Tom Herman, Arizona State HC Todd Graham, if ASU continues to slip, Mark Stoops from Kentucky who has turned that program around, or Matt Wells from Utah State.