Clay Helton

FairWarning
Sounds like he is the interim coach for USC effective now. Reports of Haden asking Sarkisian to take a leave (alcohol related?)
 
Re: Clay Helton

Helton is now coaching for a permanent position. If he can somehow engineer wins against BOTH Notre Dame and UCLA, he will be the next USC Head Coach. If not, USC will look elsewhere.
 
FairWarning
Re: Clay Helton

Do you think they would go hard after Chip Kelly first?
 
Re: Clay Helton

No. Kelly is set in concrete in Philly. He also won a lot of games for Oregon with a new fancy offense, but that has now grown old. USC should stay away from any former assistants. Kiffin, Sark, and Orgeron proved that they just did not have what it took to be a successful HC. If I were USC, I would go after Huston HC and former Ohio State OC Tom Herman, Arizona State HC Todd Graham, if ASU continues to slip, Mark Stoops from Kentucky who has turned that program around, or Matt Wells from Utah State.
 
Heim
Re: Clay Helton

I always thought Del Rio was a good fit for this program...former Trojan....no nonsense and knows defense. Good OCs are a dime a dozen.
 
FairWarning
Re: Clay Helton

Agree on Del Rio, solid guy. Wonder if they look at Jeff Fisher's way?
 
Re: Clay Helton

Del Rio is in his forst year at Oakland and they are doing fairly well. He will not leave. If you want a longshot NFL HC who may want to move back into the College ranks, how about John Harbaugh of the 1-4 Baltimore Ravens.
 
Heim
I don't blame everything on him.

I blame the people that rank USC recruiting classes as top 10 each year

Obvious last few years, very overrated.

Stanford has one 4 star wide out. USC has 3 five star. Cardinal receivers lay over them.

Just one example.
 
Yup, but good luck hanging your hat on that. Helton is still the evaluator. Whether a service gives the kid a 5* or a 1*, Helton still needs to put his eyes on the recruit. Bad coach, bad recruiter. USC just needs to cut bait at this point and move on.
 
