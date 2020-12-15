Menu
Clemson-Va Tech 2H
Thread starter
IWishIWasAPro
Start date
58 minutes ago
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
58 minutes ago
#1
58 minutes ago
#1
Will go over. Even if 2H is 65.
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
45 minutes ago
#2
45 minutes ago
#2
Made that before they went on their offensive run end of 1st half.
2H getting bet over. 67.5 now
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
41 minutes ago
#3
41 minutes ago
#3
68
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
40 minutes ago
#4
40 minutes ago
#4
68.5
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
37 minutes ago
#5
37 minutes ago
#5
69
railbird
EOG Master
32 minutes ago
#6
32 minutes ago
#6
Clemson plays the right way
I
IWishIWasAPro
EOG Dedicated
23 minutes ago
#7
23 minutes ago
#7
Clemson down 12 after 1st tv timeout.
But VA Tech has 4 fouls already. Long game left.
jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
6 minutes ago
#8
6 minutes ago
#8
44 needed with 11:00 left. The way these teams play halfcourt you're going to need fouling.
