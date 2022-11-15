Cleveland at Buffalo, several feet of snow predicted for this weekend into Sunday (UPDATE: Game moved to Detroit)

mrbowling300

mrbowling300

www.foxweather.com

Browns vs. Bills in Buffalo: 'Potentially historic' snow forecasted for Sunday's Week 11 game

A "potentially historic" lake-effect snow event eyeing the Great Lakes region could lead to the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns playing in feet of snow on Sunday.
www.foxweather.com www.foxweather.com


I got on the under 43.5 while they are still out there.

In 2014, there was a monumental snow storm in Buffalo, and their game vs Jets was moved to Detroit, so we will see if the same thing will happen.
 
boston massacre

so we will see if the same thing will happen.

It Should.

Who Wants To Travel In That Shit.

Meaning The Fans.

State Of Emergency.

Stay Off The Roads.

Let The Plows Clean.
 
boston massacre

Snow Forecast To End Before Kickoff.

Field Should Be Cleared.
 
boston massacre

we will see if the same thing will happen.

Very Possible MB.


profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Several alternate locations under consideration for Browns-Bills - ProFootballTalk

A massive blizzard remains in the forecast for Buffalo, and it could force Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills out of Orchard Park.Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that several alternate locations are under consideration for the Week 11 game, including Detroit.That...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

the larger problem is people being stuck in their homes even if the snow stops by game time, plus the players themselves.

I'm thinking they will move the game to Ford Field on Sunday. The Bills play at Ford Field on Thursday as well, so they can hang around Detroit and practice there and not have to worry about the snow.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

I would expect a lot of Browns fans to make this short trip. Buffalo will stay in Detroit all week as they are playing on Thanksgiving.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Buffalo had a home game against the Jets moved to Ford Field in November 2014 due to a snowstorm.

The Bills won that game easily, 38-3
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

I'm guessing a lot of bills Mafia will who have Thanksgiving tickets will show up Sunday too...tickets are free. Agree that Cleveland Dog Pound will show up too.
 
