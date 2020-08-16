Clippers -6?

This is the one line that stands out most to me from tomorrow's slate. The Clippers have been an offensive juggernaut all season with so many weapons, and the Mavs with Doncic among the best offensively.



That said, much like the Blazers, the Mavs seem so defensively challenged with no impact player or scheme that tells me they will have the ability to turn it on defensively. The Clippers on the other hand are exactly this team. So many good defensive players, so smart on the defensive side.



As much as I want to believe Luka can will this team to be competitive against a top 2 or 3 team in the league, i can also see this being a quick, painful series for the Mavs if the Clippers choose.



-6 seems too low by my eyes.