My angle thought on it is since these guys aren't playing, you're going to see a lot of guys trying to put on a offensive show. I think the Hawks have shown amazing discipline for a month of playing unders because they stopped playing crazy shootouts. All the defensive specialists don't have to worry about shutting down stars, all the bench guys know they won't get noticed unless they score. Just feels like a spot where the pace picks up and a lot of guys looking to get off shots.