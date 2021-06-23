Brazil sees thousands of young children dying from COVID-19 Experts are warning that number is quickly rising, and one research group says close to 3,000 of those deaths were children under the age of 10.

"BRASÍLIA (CNN) - The COVID-19 crisis in Brazil has yielded a troubling trend; an alarming number of deaths in kids and adolescents.Brazil recently reached half a million COVID-19 deaths, which is second only to the U.S.Experts are warning that number is quickly rising, and one research group says close to 3,000 of those deaths were children under the age of 10.Little Sarah Gois was born this January in Brazil in the midst of a ravaging pandemic.Her 22-year old mother, naturally besotted with her precious princess.But even an abundance of love was not enough to stop her daughter from contracting COVID-19.“I thought it was something I had done, maybe I passed on the virus," Sameque Gois, mother of child who died of COVID-19 said. "I knew that the only thing I could do was to get on my knees and pray."Despite all her pleas, little Sarah died. She was only 5 months old.