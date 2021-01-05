Unreal, more covid nonsense for the Browns, they are totally unorganized and undiscipline. Losing the head coach to covid is embarssing, plus 2 additional coaches
and all pro Bitonio and wr hodge. Current line -6....
Exactly. You've got uneducated fans on social media complaining about a Superbowl winning coach playing a 3rd string QB instead of their the 2nd string QB in the 4th quarter of a meaningless game in which if they lost it benefited the team. This is the kind of shit they should be coming unglued about.