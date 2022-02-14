Coach Graveyard

DANNY MANNING, MARYLAND (INTERIM) – The former No. 1 overall pick and Kansas star played 15 seasons in the NBA, but knee injuries limited his effectiveness. After retiring in 2003, Manning was the director of student-athlete development at KU and then became an assistant for Bill Self. Manning was hired as the head coach at Tulsa in 2012, where he was 38-29 with an NCAA tourney appearance in two seasons before being hired at Wake Forest. Manning was fired after six years and an ACC mark that was 50 games under the .500 mark. Now he’s the interim head coach at Maryland after Mark Turgeon left early in the season.



NBA Career: 15 seasons, 883 games, 14.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Record at Tulsa: 38-29 (two seasons), 21-11 C-USA, 1 NCAA Tournament appearance

Record at Wake Forest: 78-111 (six seasons), 30-80 ACC, 1 NCAA Tournament appearance

AARON MCKIE, TEMPLE – The former Temple star spent 13 seasons in the NBA after being taken by Portland with the 17th pick of the 1994 NBA Draft. McKie was an NBA assistant with the Sixers from 2008-13, then joined Fran Dunphy’s staff at Temple from 2014-19 before being tabbed to replace Dunphy in 2019. The Owls were 14-17 in his first season with a 10th-place finish in the AAC, then went 5-11 and 4-10 in league play a year ago.



NBA Career: 13 seasons, 793 games, 7.4 ppg

Record: 32-36 (third season), 16-26 AAC

LINDSEY HUNTER, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE – Hunter played at Jackson State for three seasons and was a lottery pick before spending nearly two decades in the NBA. He spent one season (2016-17) on Nate Oats’ staff at Buffalo before being hired as the head coach at Mississippi Valley State in 2019. The program has traditionally been bad, but Hunter has won even less than his predecessors.



NBA Career: 17 seasons, 937 games, 8.5 ppg

Record: 6-69 (third season), 6-38 SWAC

JUAN DIXON, COPPIN STATE – He’s the all-time leading scorer in Maryland history, led the Terps to a national title, was drafted 17th overall in 2002 and spent time in the NBA and also overseas. After retiring, he was a special assistant at his alma mater for a few years, and was then hired as the head coach of the District of Columbia women’s team in 2016-17 before being brought on as Coppin State’s head coach in 2017.



NBA Career: 7 seasons, 436 games, 8.4 ppg

Record: 38-102 (fifth season), 31-36 MEAC

JERRY STACKHOUSE, VANDERBILT – The former UNC standout and long-time NBA player spent a few years as an assistant in the NBA and also as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors’ G League team before being tabbed to replace Bryce Drew at Vandy in 2019 by Malcolm Turner, the former G League president who lasted a year as the AD at Vanderbilt. Stackhouse took over a program that went winless in SEC play the previous season, but also inherited a team that had Aaron Nesmith, Saben Lee and Dylan Disu. Stackhouse finished 14th and 13th in the SEC in his first two seasons as the head coach.



NBA Career: 18 seasons, 970 games, 16.9 ppg

Record: 33-48 (third season), 11-35 SEC

Grade: D+HUBERT DAVIS, NORTH CAROLINA – Davis played in Chapel Hill from 1988-92, was drafted 20th by the Knicks and played a dozen years in the NBA. He worked for ESPN before being hired by Roy Williams as an assistant in 2012, and was then hand-picked by Williams to be his successor this past offseason. It’s obviously far too soon to evaluate Davis, but most expect more out of this North Carolina team and program than the Tar Heels have delivered thus far this season. They were embarrassed by Tennessee, Kentucky, Miami and Wake Forest, and their best win has come against a mediocre Michigan squad.



NBA Career: 12 seasons, 685 games, 8.2 ppg

Record: 17-7 (first season), 9-4 ACC



MIKE WOODSON, INDIANA – Woodson played for Bob Knight back in the late 1970s, then spent more than a decade in the NBA before coaching in the league from 1996-2021. After swinging and missing on Brad Stevens and a couple other big names, Indiana decided to bring the 63-year-old Woodson back to Bloomington. It’s too early to tell whether Woodson was the right hire.



NBA Career: 11 seasons, 786 games, 14.0 ppg

Record: 16-7 (first season), 7-6 Big Ten



SPEEDY CLAXTON, HOFSTRA – The former point guard starred at Hofstra under Jay Wright and was a first-round pick in 2000. He played more than 300 NBA games, then worked briefly as an NBA scout before becoming an assistant at his alma mater in 2013. Claxton was elevated to head coach this past offseason and has done a terrific job thus far in his first season at the helm.



NBA Career: 6 seasons, 334 games, 9.3 ppg, 4.3 apg

Record: 15-9 (first season), 7-4 CAA



MO WILLIAMS, ALABAMA STATE – Williams played at Alabama from 2001-03, and then played 13 seasons in the NBA. After a brief stint as an assistant at Cal State Northridge (2018-20), Williams was hired to lead the Alabama State program in 2020. This is a Hornets program that won seven SWAC games in 2019-20 and has had league success in the past, going 12-6 in 2013-14 and 14-4 in 2014-15 under Lewis Jackson.



NBA Career: 13 seasons, 818 games, 13.2 ppg, 4.9 apg

Record: 11-31 (second season), 9-20 SWACAL SKINNER – Skinner played at UMass, was selected in the ninth round in 1974 and spent six years in the league before becoming a college assistant at Marist. He was then an assistant at URI before getting the head job in 1988, and spent nearly a decade there before taking over at BC — where he went to seven NCAA Tournaments in 13 years. He finished his coaching career with a forgettable stint at Kennesaw State.



NBA Career: 6 seasons, 337 games, 9.1 ppg

Record at URI: 138-126 (9 seasons), 72-76 A-10, 2 NCAA Tournament appearances

Record at Boston College: 247-165 (13 seasons), 66-66 Big East, 40-40 (ACC), 7 NCAA Tournament appearances

Record at Kennesaw State: 41-84 (4 seasons), 23-35 ASUN

Grade: B+



KEVIN OLLIE, UCONN – This is one of the most difficult coaches to evaluate. Ollie played at UConn from 1991-95, bounced around and lasted 13 years in the NBA before joining Jim Calhoun’s staff in 2010. After two seasons as an assistant, he replaced Calhoun in 2012 and won a national title in his second season at the helm. But Ollie was fired four years later after the Huskies finished with a sub-.500 record in his final two seasons.



NBA Career: 13 seasons, 662 games, 3.8 ppg

Record: 127-79 (six seasons), 59-49 Big East/AAC, 2 NCAA Tournament appearances, 1 national title

Grade: B



LARRY KRYSTKOWIAK – The former Montana big man was picked by the Bulls in 1986, played nine seasons in the league before becoming an assistant at his alma mater and also at ODU. He was tabbed the head coach with the Grizz in 2004, made the NCAA Tournament in both of his seasons at the helm before joining the Bucks as an NBA assistant. He was the head coach of the Bucks in 2007-08, but was fired. Larry K. was hired by the Utes in 2011 and did a solid job in his decade coaching Utah, going to the NCAA tourney twice and the NIT three times in 10 seasons.



NBA Career: 9 seasons, 420 games, 8.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Record at Montana: 42-20 (two seasons), 19-9 Big Sky, 2 NCAA Tournament appearances

Record at Utah: 183-139 (10 seasons), 91-90 Pac-12, 2 NCAA Tournament appearances

Grade: B



DAMON STOUDAMIRE, PACIFIC – The former Arizona star and lottery pick retired in 2008 and then worked as the director of player development at Rice. Stoudamire also spent time as an assistant at Memphis and Arizona before being hired as the coach of the Pacific Tigers, where he won 23 games and was 11-5 in the WCC in 2019-20. He left Pacific this past offseason for an assistant spot with the Boston Celtics.



NBA Career: 13 seasons, 878 games, 13.4 ppg, 6.1 apg

Record: 71-77 (five seasons), 34-47 WCC

Grade: B



DAN MAJERLE, GRAND CANYON – Thunder Dan was a first-round pick coming out of Central Michigan, and became an All-Star with the Phoenix Suns. Majerle was an assistant coach for the Suns from 2008 to 2013 before being hired by Grand Canyon in 2013. He didn’t take GCU to the big dance, but did win a ton of games in the WAC in his seven years leading the program.



NBA Career: 14 seasons, 955 games, 11.4 ppg

Record: 136-89 (seven seasons), 67-36 WAC

Grade: B-



PAUL WESTPHAL, PEPPERDINE – Westphal played at USC, and then spent more than a decade in the NBA before getting into coaching. He coached at Grand Canyon, then as an assistant and head coach in the NBA and went to Pepperdine after being let go by Seattle in 2000. Westphal went to one NCAA tourney in 2002 with the Waves — which also happens to be the last time the program has gone dancing.



NBA Career: 12 seasons, 823 games, 15.6 ppg

Record: 76-72 (five seasons), 38-32 WCC, 1 NCAA Tournament appearance

Grade: B-



AVERY JOHNSON, ALABAMA – Johnson went undrafted out of Southern University, and played 16 seasons in the NBA — most notably on a Spurs team that won the NBA title in 1999. Johnson got into coaching in 2004 as an assistant with the Mavs, had head coaching stints with the Mavs (2005-08) and Nets (2010-12). Johnson worked for ESPN before being hired to lead the Alabama program in 2015, where he had a trio of NIT appearances and one NCAA tourney in 2018. He recruited well, getting guys like Collin Sexton, Kira Lewis, Herb Jones and John Petty, but it didn’t translate into enough wins and he was fired after four seasons.



NBA Career: 16 seasons, 1,054 games, 8.4 ppg, 5.5 apg

Record: 75-62 (four seasons), 34-38 SEC, 1 NCAA Tournament appearance

