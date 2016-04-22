Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

AAU coach?
That may be one of the few businesses more slimy than the tout business.
touts and aau coaches are some of the more honorable and great people on the planet. the ones I know anyway
Name three....
aau coaches- mike moore, ryan silver, rick issacs all heros.
touts I know who great people. Paul Bovi, Ed Golden, Erin Rynning.
Id take these 6 people over 99pct of posters here
Such a bad year last year at UNLVUNLV 4-0 SU 4-0 ATS
nice to see the great start.
The massive destructive damage that the disgusting dishonest person Robert Maxson inflicted on the city of Las Vegas and on Jerry Tarkanian and on UNLV basketball a long time ago is hard to quantify- but unfortunately it was huge.
......... (maybe I'm dreaming) if somehow now UNLV can be a powerhouse again it would be a great great occurrence for the city of Las Vegas and attendance could be or would be 18-19000 every game. It happened when Las Vegas had less than half of it's current population.
Marvin is putting vegas back on the map. Give the people a reason to live out there
Isaacs son is playing Thursday at 6pm vs Bishop Gorman, they game is on ESPN U.
Isaacs is battling Lupus, lift him up in prayer.
playing well on espn u right now, he is #2 for Coronado.
Forgive the change topics but in Tues CBB the Diamond Head Tour, R.I. is playing Colorado. After two or 3 days of BB and sightseeing, both teams are tired. Look for strong def and some missed shots. Dont bet the favorite just because. Check stats and listen to analysts.The kid does not lack confidence.