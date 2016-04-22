Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

One player coach Isaacs used to talk about a lot..... Rodney "Rocket" Henderson



I saw this guy a few years back in a JUCO showcase in Vegas and he was by far the best player on the floor. Then he went JUCO and had good numbers. Now he is at Cal State Northridge and I told myself before the season, "when this guy plays they are going to have a good ats record." He was injured the first few games of the year. In the games he has played they are 9-2 ats. I am the fukkin idiot who has only bet a couple of games.



There is real value in finding an under the radar Juco or freshman player who will come in and put up numbers.



Also of note is he is very good defensively.