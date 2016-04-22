Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

Rick Isaacs fed Marvin most of his blue chippers at New Mexico State: Troy Gillenwater, Wendell mckines, Bhullar.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

Can he win without a 7' 6" guy protecting the rim?
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

his 2010 team was loaded, look at kenpom
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on tonight tto talk about coach Marvin Menzies

i like to get the locker room chat. That coach was filled with info.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Listen here:

https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/rick-isaacs-talks-about-unlvs-marvin-menzies


Noted AAU basketball coach Rick Isaacs joined host John Kelly to discuss UNLV's recent hiring of Marvin Menzies as the new head coach of the men's basketball program.

Isaacs, a close friend of Menzies, believes UNLV found the right man for the job as the 54-year-old Menzies becomes the first African-American head basketball coach at UNLV.

Sam Yip, a journalist based in southern California, reviewed the first week of the 2016 NBA postseason.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

I like Isaacs' enthusiasm on the radio.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

UNLV 4-0 SU 4-0 ATS
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Not bad for a black coach....what do you think Rail?
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

AAU coach?

That may be one of the few businesses more slimy than the tout business.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Sol Diablo said:
AAU coach?

That may be one of the few businesses more slimy than the tout business.
touts and aau coaches are some of the more honorable and great people on the planet. the ones I know anyway
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Name three....
aau coaches- mike moore, ryan silver, rick issacs all heros.

touts I know who great people. Paul Bovi, Ed Golden, Erin Rynning.

Id take these 6 people over 99pct of posters here
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Here's hoping I'm a one-percenter.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Jordan Johnson a great pg, 1st time unlv has had a pg since mark wade
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

asssit on the wade
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

railbird said:
aau coaches- mike moore, ryan silver, rick issacs all heros.

touts I know who great people. Paul Bovi, Ed Golden, Erin Rynning.

Id take these 6 people over 99pct of posters here
Paul Bovi is one of the good guys...
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

I never was interested in meeting the scamdicappers like Dave Cokin, Adam Meyer and RJ Bell.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

railbird said:
UNLV 4-0 SU 4-0 ATS
Such a bad year last year at UNLV
nice to see the great start.
The massive destructive damage that the disgusting dishonest person Robert Maxson inflicted on the city of Las Vegas and on Jerry Tarkanian and on UNLV basketball a long time ago is hard to quantify- but unfortunately it was huge.
......... (maybe I'm dreaming) if somehow now UNLV can be a powerhouse again it would be a great great occurrence for the city of Las Vegas and attendance could be or would be 18-19000 every game. It happened when Las Vegas had less than half of it's current population.
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

bomzee said:
Such a bad year last year at UNLV
nice to see the great start.
The massive destructive damage that the disgusting dishonest person Robert Maxson inflicted on the city of Las Vegas and on Jerry Tarkanian and on UNLV basketball a long time ago is hard to quantify- but unfortunately it was huge.
......... (maybe I'm dreaming) if somehow now UNLV can be a powerhouse again it would be a great great occurrence for the city of Las Vegas and attendance could be or would be 18-19000 every game. It happened when Las Vegas had less than half of it's current population.
Those were great times...I was living there when the Thomas&Mack was built....tickets were at a premium....had to rely on ticket scalpers for home games....always could get tickets from Railbird and Basketball Bob....
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

bomzee said:
Such a bad year last year at UNLV
nice to see the great start.
The massive destructive damage that the disgusting dishonest person Robert Maxson inflicted on the city of Las Vegas and on Jerry Tarkanian and on UNLV basketball a long time ago is hard to quantify- but unfortunately it was huge.
......... (maybe I'm dreaming) if somehow now UNLV can be a powerhouse again it would be a great great occurrence for the city of Las Vegas and attendance could be or would be 18-19000 every game. It happened when Las Vegas had less than half of it's current population.
Just a few years back they were averaging 14k with a solid team.

UNLV is not going to beat out UCLA and Arizona for kids. And it is getting tougher and tougher to beat out Oregon or Gonzaga (Oregon is the anomaly, the fans really don't care, maybe half the arena is full last year with a team that went to the Final Four, but Altman is putting guys in the league).

UNLV is currently in that second tier out west with about 10 other teams trying to get the same kids. Menzies doesn't have much experience putting guys in the NBA which hurts. Now if he were to hire a guy like Clint Parks or someone else who has developed kids and put them in the league.......
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

5-0 ats
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Marvin is putting vegas back on the map. Give the people a reason to live out there
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

railbird said:
Marvin is putting vegas back on the map. Give the people a reason to live out there
Im sure it helps your bottom line in the UNLV parking lot....:btj:
 
Re: Coach Rick Isaacs on the radio tonight to talk about new UNLV head basketball coach Marvin Menzies

Max Good Retweeted
Max Good
@CoachMaxGood
 4h4 hours ago
More



Just got off the phone with my good friend Rick Isaacs . Generally l have felt that the people in the Northeast have some of the most idiosyncratic and colorful gents in the U.S. Rick alone balances the geographic scales . Luv him , but don’t get it twisted - he ain’t all there

Isaacs son is playing Thursday at 6pm vs Bishop Gorman, they game is on ESPN U.

Isaacs is battling Lupus, lift him up in prayer.
 
Not to c
John Kelly said:
The kid does not lack confidence.
Forgive the change topics but in Tues CBB the Diamond Head Tour, R.I. is playing Colorado. After two or 3 days of BB and sightseeing, both teams are tired. Look for strong def and some missed shots. Dont bet the favorite just because. Check stats and listen to analysts.
 
Last edited:
CBB Note; One other game in Hawaii Tourney. Ind. St v TCU. Favored TCU likely to win but Sycs will keep it close. Team with height will have edge on rebounds and def. Teamwork and passing more important than hogging the paint.Of course next week back on the mainland, hogging the paint could be counter strategy
 
Last edited:
One player coach Isaacs used to talk about a lot..... Rodney "Rocket" Henderson

I saw this guy a few years back in a JUCO showcase in Vegas and he was by far the best player on the floor. Then he went JUCO and had good numbers. Now he is at Cal State Northridge and I told myself before the season, "when this guy plays they are going to have a good ats record." He was injured the first few games of the year. In the games he has played they are 9-2 ats. I am the fukkin idiot who has only bet a couple of games.

There is real value in finding an under the radar Juco or freshman player who will come in and put up numbers.

Also of note is he is very good defensively.
 
