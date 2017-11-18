College football: Some weather notes

allen left game for wyo last week is he back
UTAH STATE. Logan UT. 35*, sunny. NO wind.
Long story short. Weather in mountain region is pretty mild, for this time of year. Could have been much worse.
Chill in air, but not devastating for road opponents. Also, kickoffs around Noon (local time).
Played Bucks 1H -25.5. Game has the making of 41-0, and possibly the final nail in the Lovie Smith tenure.
Hawaii weak on def. Aggies -10 a possible win.
lets go gophersRow the boat in Evanston
U have any feel on how the endgame in OhioSt/ILL may play out?
I know UrbanM is a prickball. Really w/o many friends in the coaching community.
Is there any reason to think Urban delivers a soft-blow to a struggling coach? Or u see him dropping an axe on LSmith? One of those where the Cover just comes down to Head Coach mentality (imho).
Cold and rain in suburban Chicago for Minnesota/Northwestern.
Total dropped seven points from a CRIS opener of 46 to the current price of 39.
Hawaii weak on def. Aggies -10 a possible win.