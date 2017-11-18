College football: Some weather notes

ChuckyG

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

UTAH STATE. Logan UT. 35*, sunny. NO wind.

Long story short. Weather in mountain region is pretty mild, for this time of year. Could have been much worse.

Chill in air, but not devastating for road opponents. Also, kickoffs around Noon (local time).
 
railbird

railbird

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

allen left game for wyo last week is he back
 
D

Drnkyourmlkshk

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Questionable not that it matters he hasnt done squat all season. Total moved 6 points from open and pk to Fresno-2.5/38.5 1st hf total is 18 which I think is maybe lowest I can remember seeing. Allen has yet to surpass 200 yards passing in a game outside of texas st and hawaii. Craig Bohl is your favorite coach of all time if you like leaning on a 2 point lead and playing keep away with a nfl QB.
Goodluck Matt.
Memphis has the weather.
 
B

Biff41

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Hawaii weak on def. Aggies -10 a possible win.
 
bishqqq

bishqqq

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

oh.st / ill..........rainy & very windy...........Rain. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Played Bucks 1H -25.5. Game has the making of 41-0, and possibly the final nail in the Lovie Smith tenure.
 
C

ChuckyG

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Biff, u may be right. In November, there are some matchups where I check the weather and just hope for the worst.

Bows on mainland at Altitude, not easy at all. If u added in wind-chill w/ Ice-storm, then I'd be anti-Bow purely based on Weather conditions.

Bows did play a pretty solid game at Wyoming. Wyoming backers pretty fortunate to catch a piece in overtime.
 
C

ChuckyG

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

U have any feel on how the endgame in OhioSt/ILL may play out?

I know UrbanM is a prickball. Really w/o many friends in the coaching community.

Is there any reason to think Urban delivers a soft-blow to a struggling coach? Or u see him dropping an axe on LSmith? One of those where the Cover just comes down to Head Coach mentality (imho).
 
C

ChuckyG

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Re: CollFB: some weather notes

Good info, Bish. Wet-ball makes a game more random.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: College football: Some weather notes

Cold and rain in suburban Chicago for Minnesota/Northwestern.

Total dropped seven points from a CRIS opener of 46 to the current price of 39.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Re: College football: Some weather notes

Game kicks at 11:00 a.m. CT.

I expect the game finishes within three hours.

Average length of a college football game last year was 3 hours and 24 minutes.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Re: College football: Some weather notes

Considering they play Mich next, they have bigger fish to fry than running it up on Lovie. If they score, it’s probably because their backups would all start at Ill. No real difference in winning 51-6 vs 38-3.
 
D

Don Eagleston

Re: College football: Some weather notes

NW has two fine running backs in Jackson and Larkin (is he of the Cincinnati clain?) Minny seems uninterested and particularly well coached. Coach Fleck looks older than Fishhead.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Re: College football: Some weather notes

38 points down, Illinois gets their 1st first down today. Now I see why their 1H TT was 2.5.
 
V

Valuist

Sounds like a very big storm headed toward upper Midwest and Northeast next week. The MACtion mid week games likely to be impacted by snow and wind.

Could be a real headache for those traveling next week.
 
