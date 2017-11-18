College football: Some weather notes

railbird said: allen left game for wyo last week is he back Click to expand...

Re: CollFB: some weather notesQuestionable not that it matters he hasnt done squat all season. Total moved 6 points from open and pk to Fresno-2.5/38.5 1st hf total is 18 which I think is maybe lowest I can remember seeing. Allen has yet to surpass 200 yards passing in a game outside of texas st and hawaii. Craig Bohl is your favorite coach of all time if you like leaning on a 2 point lead and playing keep away with a nfl QB.Goodluck Matt.Memphis has the weather.