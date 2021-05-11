Colt Brennan passes at 37

Cheapseats mentioned it in another thread but I thought it worthy of its own.
Passed early this morning in Newport Beach. OD'ed on something laced with fentanyl.
Dude pretty much single-handedly put Hawaii football on the map in the mid-aughts.
He was injured badly in a 2010 car accident and never really fully recovered. A traumatic brain injury was involved, and it wouldn't surprise me at all if that had a lot to do with his addiction struggles.
Apparently he tried to check himself in to an inpatient rehab center just yesterday, but was turned away due to a lack of space.
Cheap said it best: "Addiction is a cruel associate."
RIP....
https://www.espn.com/college-footba...hawaii-record-setting-qb-colt-brennan-dead-37
