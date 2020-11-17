Come on JK clean stuff up here

The election is now two weeks in our rear view mirror. Let's clean this place up and move the political stuff to where it belongs. All you have in there is attempted scores being settled and people going off on the deep end. And while you are at it move the Covid stuff too. We have no scientists here offering anything new, it's just an extension of our political battles.



I admit to indulging in these debates but I vow to stop and hope others do the same. No need to inflame ourselves any longer. The people who set me off I have put on ignore, time for us all to move on. Let's all get back to sports and more importantly gambling related discussions.