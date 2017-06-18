Congrats to Big Runner......

rdalert447
EOG Dedicated
Guy nailed the early Pick 4 today at Belmont somehow......
Guy nailed the early Pick 4 today at Belmont somehow......
Posted 1 play today. Winner at $9.
You seem a little jealous. You're mocking me. You call me a past poster?
The reality is I've been posting nothing but winners.
Thanks RD. All class!
:LMAO:LMAO:LMAO
BigStiffer triggered?
Once again you're trafficking in misinformation. You want me to kick your ass. You chickened out last time. I'm ready! Tomorrow AP basketball courts. Set this up JK. I want to kick this pussies ass. This is an official challenge. I'm tired of your shit punk. It ends tomorrow.
I'm tired of all the misinformation you post. You need to be taught a lesson. Not an internet lesson. I won't post any personal information. It will be a physical lesson. You act tough. I have a feeling you're a pussy? Tough guy are you ready to fight me tomorrow?
Rubber, you flabby little stiff, I'd love to knock you into next Tuesday. I think you should pay the poor bookie before spending money on a flight to the U.K., though.
"There's a movement happening. A women's movement!"
-BigRunner, October 2016
:LMAO :doh1
AP basketball courts? Advanced Placement basketball courts?
BigTilter probably shouldn't be posting the exact time he'll be somewhere, given the thousands he still owes to a certain Chicago bookie ( the O-man).
Loll. I couldn't resist. And I have noticed all the winners you've been posting. I've never once doubted your handicapping abilities. Keep it up and good luck!