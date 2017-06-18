Re: Congrats to Big Runner......Once again you started this fight for no reason. See post 5.Then Ronaldo comes in to start a fight for no reason.JK, why are you letting these 2 pussies ruin EOG? I understand they each have 5 to 10 ghosts so banning doesn't work. What can you do?Javy, Its the Arlington Lakes BB courts. JK and Miggy once played hoops there. Its a big recreation park. Its west of 53. You can see it from 53.Be there by noon. Richsox will be there to witness and break it up if it gets ugly.