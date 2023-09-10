Contest: ZzyzxRoad EOG Future?

Jammer said:

Ram/Salisbury over 23.5 games (-110) FanDuel Ram/Salisbury over 23.5 games (-110) FanDuel Click to expand...

If you can prove that you bet this for more $5, I'll never post here again.This was posted by ZzyxxRoad on Friday. I gave him a chance to recant but he refused.Contest- which one of these scenarios will happen?1. He will continue to post here as if nothing happened.2. He will leave and comeback under another alias.3. He will be a man of his word and leave the site forever.4. He will go on a cruise with Abundy to chase women and drink top shelf liquor.First person to correctly responded with the right answer (and this remains to be seen), will get a signed Deion Sanders mini helmet.This contest will replace the March Madness contest, so for those of you who are upset about that, blame ZzyzxRoad!!!