After the Giants took the lead 13-6, the Cowboys were +4.5 and +225 ML at WH. Quickly I bet the ML, as the Cowboys drove, it rapidly came down, almost like their model was not going to give any more value on Dallas. Regrettably, by the time I was going to post it on the EOG BB thread, the Cowboys were close to scoring and the ML was around +120, went to -110 after they tied it.