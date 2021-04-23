Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers

Theo said he wanted to put the mound back 6 inches to a foot to get more hits.. Trial would start in the minors to get more hits into the game. No word on if MLB was going to do it. I like the idea but would you get more homeruns too? Team Batting averages in MLB are really slipping.
