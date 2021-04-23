Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers

In four starts, the 26-year-old has a stellar 0.37 ERA with 40 strikeouts and zero walks allowed in 24.1 innings.

The burning question, no pun intended, how the heck does this guy have one loss?
 
Theo said he wanted to put the mound back 6 inches to a foot to get more hits.. Trial would start in the minors to get more hits into the game. No word on if MLB was going to do it. I like the idea but would you get more homeruns too? Team Batting averages in MLB are really slipping.
 
Prediction: Theo Epstein will replace Rob Manfred as MLB's next commissioner.

Manfred is 62, Epstein is 47.
 
Burnes was relegated to the bullpen early in his career.

Experienced some control problems and some arm problems.

Shades of Eric Gagne from the late 1990's and early 2000's in Los Angeles.

And, of course, Gagne was among the cheats listed in the Mitchell Report.

It's fun to speculate about steroid users.

Baseball's lax policies open the sport up to speculation of all sorts.
 
