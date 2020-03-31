So I recently came across this thing called Cornhole on ESPN, here are my thoughts as I was watching it. Minutes 0-10, I was thinking this is some silly game that rednecks play behind their double wide on the weekend while chugging beers. Minutes 10-20, I was thinking it seems kinda interesting, Sam Darnold was one of the participants and his team won, maybe this isn't so bad, it even looks like fun. Minutes 20-30, okay, so I'm now addicted to watching this thing, anytime I come across it on TV, as much as I want to change the channel, I just can't