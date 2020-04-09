Coronavirus-the economy thread

We have one Coronavirus thread with nearly 3800 posts and another with over 500. Time to start another, as this will be strictly about the economy.



I'm no fan of Bill Gates but his thoughts certainly do carry weight. Supposedly the modeling used by Fauci, Birx and Trump has been his model. Hearing Gates on CNBC this morning, it sounds like parts of the economy will re-open late May; probably Memorial Day weekend-ish. That's about what I expected. But he did comment on sporting events; you can't possibly have fans in the stands at that point. No surprise but have to think there will be no fans in stands for any sporting event the rest of 2020. Some other guesses? Cruise ships done until 2021. Casinos? You likely will have a dichotemy with Las Vegas casinos opening earlier than the rest of the country.