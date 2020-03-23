Coronavirus updates

Hong Kong never shut down economy. Japan never shutdown economy. Russia strict visa requirements, not big on diversity like the the globalist left of USA. Japan not big on diversity. Israel not big on diversity. Iran and Italy living thru nightmares becuase of illegal Chinese, USA cases all related to Chinese. This is a Bill Gates wet dream says Alex Jones and he is right. Germany,France,Spain, open borders have them struggling. High density chain smokers in NY and NJ causing high death rates. Women do better than Men because more X chrome.
 
Rail....stay off the internet and take a trip to the South Coast Plaza....give us some good videos.....
 
You're right, all these lunatics who live in NY think everyone should suffer because they are, Japan, South korea, singapore, taiwan never shut anything down, Italy did - how is that working out?
 
did you get hit in the head? AGAIN?

take 3 days off railbird you will be fine dont be afraid "be not Afraid"
 
The shutdown, while it undoubtedly will have some effect, doesn't seem to be working. Those asian countries didn''t need to do that, no one is asking why? Everyone should wear masks, we need to test healthy people in addition to sick people(so we can find the carriers and isolate them), Everyone with the disease should go to special areas, away from EVERYONE else - it wouldn't be that bad 2-3 weeks and they're clear.
 
The carriers should wear masks for sure.....masks are not necessary for those who are not sick....
 
Northern Italy is struggling because they have 3 generations living in same house, they are old, the air sucks, they chain smoke, they kiss and hug. Lombardy is ground zero
 
I would say you are correct, especially with regard to touching, it's my understanding asians dont do a lot of touching, which might explain some of those countries low infection rates.
 
possibly lack of public transportation is helping there.

In New York and and people from Jersey who work in New York, take the subway and the Path train

at rush times on the 4, 5, or 6 line if one guy has virus, pretty much everyone else will have the virus.

I have quit or refused jobs in the past that would have required me to take one of those lines.
Those conditions are inhumane
 
