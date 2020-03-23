Coronavirus updates

fifty cint said: UM.....actually Italy didn't shut it down til it was too late.Thats the consensus.Unless of course you know something we don't Click to expand...

The shutdown, while it undoubtedly will have some effect, doesn't seem to be working. Those asian countries didn''t need to do that, no one is asking why? Everyone should wear masks, we need to test healthy people in addition to sick people(so we can find the carriers and isolate them), Everyone with the disease should go to special areas, away from EVERYONE else - it wouldn't be that bad 2-3 weeks and they're clear.