Corrigan, Blessing and Beghtel talk sports from a Las Vegas perspective

The EOG Sports Hour.



https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/eog-7-sept-15 Host John Kelly was joined by a trio of guests who provided valuable insight to the listeners of





Veteran bookmaker Mike Corrigan discussed the college football weekend from the house's perspective.

Sportscaster Brian Blessing talked about the prospects of a National Hockey League team coming to Las Vegas in the near future.