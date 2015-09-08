Corrigan, Blessing and Beghtel talk sports from a Las Vegas perspective

Bushay
Host John Kelly was joined by a trio of guests who provided valuable insight to the listeners of The EOG Sports Hour.

Veteran bookmaker Mike Corrigan discussed the college football weekend from the house's perspective.
Sportscaster Brian Blessing talked about the prospects of a National Hockey League team coming to Las Vegas in the near future.
And Bobby Beghtel, aka "Bobby the Owl," reviewed the opening week of the college football season and previewed his top game for this Saturday's busy slate of games.
