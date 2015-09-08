Corrigan, Blessing and Beghtel talk sports from a Las Vegas perspective

Host John Kelly was joined by a trio of guests who provided valuable insight to the listeners of The EOG Sports Hour.

https://soundcloud.com/eye-on-gaming/eog-7-sept-15

 Veteran bookmaker Mike Corrigan discussed the college football weekend from the house's perspective.

Sportscaster Brian Blessing talked about the prospects of a National Hockey League team coming to Las Vegas in the near future.

And Bobby Beghtel, aka "Bobby the Owl," reviewed the opening week of the college football season and previewed his top game for this Saturday's busy slate of games.
 
this new show Brian Blessing is talking about. is it the same as the other one, just on a different station? or is it a different kind of show?

I like when corrugated mike said we don't care about soccer. then when he was talking about live betting threw in soccer as one of these new things. guy is so sharp. walking razor man!
 
nice show...like it more when Corrigan concentrates on books. .linemovements....and less baseball....the owl...does his homework as usual...
 
Agreed. Corrigan is great but he often goes off on tangents about baseball and baseball nostalgia that makes you want to tune out.
 
I'll pass along the constructive criticism to Mike Corrigan.

He's a confident guy so he appreciates/understands positive and negative feedback.
 
