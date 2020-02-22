ill Melugin
10h
BREAKING: The city of Costa Mesa has filed legal action to stop a federal government plan to use the Fairview Developmental Center to house and quarantine patients who have tested positive for #coronavirus. The city says they were completely left out of the loop on this.
10h
