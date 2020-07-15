COVID-19 and crowds

A couple of big benchmarks start tonight with NASCAR race in Bristol. Approximately 30K fans allowed to attend using some pretty strict guidelinesThe MLS is back tournament hits day 14 tomorrow after only a 7 day self isolation period per the request of the MSLPA. With a week of play, some good information should be obtained regarding cross contamination/spread between athletesThe USL championship league began with limited crowds last weekend. The continue to play daily so I'm sure eyes will be on contact tracing statistics within that league.