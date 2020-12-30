COVID-19 teasers?

Think the bet gets cxld and u have to wait for both dates to be history, so $ tied up if you have a wager dec 30 with Jan 2 for instance.
If a 3 team teaser 10 points then wager cxld.
If a 7 pt 3 team teaser reverts to a 2 team teaser.
