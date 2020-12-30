COVID-19 teasers?

railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#1
#1
if part 1 of game gets canceled covid , what are different rules of books on part 2 of teaser? does it become canceled? open end teaser?
Ray Cabino?
 
Last edited by a moderator:
bimmercando

bimmercando

EOG Dedicated
#2
#2
Think the bet gets cxld and u have to wait for both dates to be history, so $ tied up if you have a wager dec 30 with Jan 2 for instance.
If a 3 team teaser 10 points then wager cxld.
If a 7 pt 3 team teaser reverts to a 2 team teaser.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
#3
#3
bimmercando said:
Think the bet gets cxld and u have to wait for both dates to be history, so $ tied up if you have a wager dec 30 with Jan 2 for instance.
If a 3 team teaser 10 points then wager cxld.
If a 7 pt 3 team teaser reverts to a 2 team teaser.
Click to expand...
should be, but you never know when young
bimmercando said:
Think the bet gets cxld and u have to wait for both dates to be history, so $ tied up if you have a wager dec 30 with Jan 2 for instance.
If a 3 team teaser 10 points then wager cxld.
If a 7 pt 3 team teaser reverts to a 2 team teaser.
Click to expand...
should be, but so many new bookmakers or 3rd world dont know whats right and fair.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top