COVID-19's eventual effect on the Las Vegas Strip value problem

One author's take:
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/04/09/why-re-open-the-las-vegas-strip.aspx
I'm really hoping that when things do get back to normal that cooler heads will prevail with regard to the nickeling-and-diming of the customers that has become so prevalent in a city that for ages was known for value.
Personally, I disagree with Mr. Hwang's assertion that it could be 6-12 months before the Strip reopens at all, but I do agree that it will be a shell of its usual self until there's a vaccine.
I think the best way to do that would be a bankruptcy and forced asset liquidation of one or both of the "Big 2." (MGM or Caesars)
MGM has a much more solid cash position than Caesars, but their fixed costs are also much higher.
I think Reno may come back stronger initially, as its business is not nearly as dependent on air travel as Las Vegas,
Curious as to others' thoughts.
https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/04/09/why-re-open-the-las-vegas-strip.aspx
I'm really hoping that when things do get back to normal that cooler heads will prevail with regard to the nickeling-and-diming of the customers that has become so prevalent in a city that for ages was known for value.
Personally, I disagree with Mr. Hwang's assertion that it could be 6-12 months before the Strip reopens at all, but I do agree that it will be a shell of its usual self until there's a vaccine.
I think the best way to do that would be a bankruptcy and forced asset liquidation of one or both of the "Big 2." (MGM or Caesars)
MGM has a much more solid cash position than Caesars, but their fixed costs are also much higher.
I think Reno may come back stronger initially, as its business is not nearly as dependent on air travel as Las Vegas,
Curious as to others' thoughts.