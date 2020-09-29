Covid in the NFL....will be interesting to see how this plays out.....

"Report: Titans have multiple positive Covid-19 tests after Vikings game, puts Week 4 in question
The Titans faced the Vikings in Week 3, and now both teams are suspending in-person activities.
UPDATE: ESPN’s Dianna Russini received word
from an NFL source that, “We are shutting Tennessee down until Saturday.” That means nobody will be allowed in the building in Nashville. That means no in-person practices. If this proves accurate, it would put Week 4 Titans-Steelers in question to at least be moved to a different date.
The Tennessee Titans
have had three players and five non-player personnel test positive for Covid-19, according to NFL Network
. The Titans
played the Minnesota Vikings
in Minneapolis on Sunday and both teams will suspend in person club activities starting immediately.
The Titans released a statement about the news:
Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.
The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday.
