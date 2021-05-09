Covid more deadly to youths than the flu

flu is more deadly to children.
"According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, there were 199 registered fatalities from influenza in Brazil through June 3rd, 2019."
That's from all age groups, children and everyone else.
OTOH in Brazil covid is reported to have "in fact killed 2,060 children under nine years old, including 1,302 babies" in just over one year.
Based on that covid is far more deadly to children than the flu.
Furthermore, unlike with the flu, the covid numbers are based on extreme safety measures being in place. Without such measures the covid deaths to children would be even higher.
flu is more deadly to children.
They found more than 390,000 cases and 121 deaths."
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.npr.org/sections/corona...n-who-die-from-covid-19-are-children-of-color[/URL]
"Flu deaths in children have been nationally reportable since 2004. Since that time, flu-related deaths in children reported to CDC during regular flu seasons have ranged
from 37 to 188 deaths.Aug. 21, 2020"
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.google.com/search?q=flu...&ved=0ahUKEwiG97nPpIjwAhUVrJ4KHVLtBx0Q4dUDCA4[/URL]
"Fewer Children Died in 2020, Despite the Pandemic. Experts Are Trying to Figure Out Why"
"...In the U.S., just over 100 children under age 15 died from COVID-19 in 2020."
[URL unfurl="true"]https://time.com/5929751/childhood-mortality-2020-covid-19/[/URL]
Based on that - and that unlike the flu there have been extreme safety measures in place for covid - and that covid, unlike the flu, had no vaccine - covid should be considered to be more deadly to US children than the flu.