"Covid Surges In 4 Of 5 Most Vaccinated Countries—Here’s Why The U.S. Should Worry"

It's been well documented that cases seem to surge as vaccinations are given in great numbers, of course the "experts" deny a link. Our cases are dropping fast now just as vaccinations plunge, is it the weather, is it herd immunity kicking in, or is it reduced vaccinations? We dont know.



There are about 12 million kids that are now eligible, I would guess less than 1/2 will get the shot, that'll momentarially boost the numbers . An extra 4-5 million initial vaccinations nationwide is prob not enough to juice the case numbers much, plus kids are now leaving schools so they wont be tested much.