"Covid Surges In 4 Of 5 Most Vaccinated Countries—Here’s Why The U.S. Should Worry"

"KEY BACKGROUND
In many wealthy countries, vaccines have often been framed as the ultimate exit strategy from lockdown. Cases have declined in some countries executing successful and rapid campaigns, including the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, though experts point to places like Chile as a frightening example of what can happen if things are eased too quickly and warn a vaccine on its own is likely not enough. The efficacy of particular vaccines is likely to become a prominent concern as more countries begin to ramp up inoculation campaigns and there are concerns that some, like China’s Sinopharm vaccine, are far less effective at controlling the disease than those produced by the likes of Moderna and Pfizer.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
World leaders, including the head of the World Health Organization, issue frequent reminders that nobody is “safe until everyone is safe,” an issue underscored by the vast vaccine inequity between nations. New, potentially more dangerous, variants are emerging across the globe, some of which could potentially evade existing vaccines. The WHO classified the B.1.617 variant tearing through India as a variant of concern Tuesday, noting it may be more infectious.
BIG NUMBER
45%. All five of the world’s most vaccinated countries have at least this proportion of their population partially vaccinated. Data is available for Bahrain (47%), Chile (45%), Israel (60%) and the Seychelles (69%), with the UAE claiming third place thanks to its high number of doses given per capita (which is around 115,000 per 100,000 people; the UAE does not declare more granular data). The Seychelles (61%) and Israel (56%) also have the highest proportion of their population fully vaccinated, followed by Chile (38%) and Bahrain (35%). The U.S., where vaccination rates are declining in all but four states, sits just behind Chile and Bahrain, with 35% of its population now fully vaccinated and 46% partially.
TANGENT
In the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy remains high, polling indicates that unvaccinated Americans are likely to be the most comfortable engaging in normal activities. This risks sustained community transmission as many states begin to reopen in response to rising vaccination rates.
FURTHER READING
Covid Is Surging In Chile Despite High Vaccination Rates — Here’s Why The U.S. Should Take Notice (Forbes)
Reaching ‘Herd Immunity’ Is Unlikely in the U.S., Experts Now Believe (NYT)
Vaccinations Are Now Declining In All But Four States—Here’s Where The Drop Off Is The Worst (Forbes)
Travel Interest Surging As States Reopen — But Unvaccinated Americans Are More Likely To Be Getting Out, Poll Finds (Forbes)
https://www.forbes.com/sites/robert...eres-why-the-us-should-worry/?sh=14daa855d677
