Cowboys to win the NFC East at 16-1

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#1
#1
Seems high and worth a bet.

They are one game behind Washington right now and don't have the tie-breaker.

So Dallas needs to win their last two games and Washington needs to lose their last two games.

Dallas plays at home against the Eagles and are +2.5
Next week they play at NYG and the look ahead line has the Giants -2.5 (Westgate line)

Washington plays at home against the Panthers this week and are -2.5 favorites.
Next week they go on the road to Philadelphia with a look ahead line of Phil -4

The nugget I like to this bet is that Washington might have to play with Haskins at QB if Smith cant go which as we have seen is a bigger difference than believed.

So how else could we play this?

Well this is a four team moneyline parlay.

This week we play straight bets on dallas +120 and the Panthers +115. But the Panthers plays the early game so we bet $100 to win $115. This wins and we now have $235.

So we take this $235 and roll it onto Dallas +120 which would win $282. After this win we would have $517.

Next week we put that on another two team parlay on Dallas +120 and Phil -217 (as -4 favorite) (since both games will start at the same time which would not allow us to roll over one game into the next).

So a $517 two-team parlay at these odds would return 1137.43. Now you would have $1,654.43

Slightly better than the 16-1 offered at westgate now.

So if you can find Dallas to win the division at better than 16.54 it would be a good bet.

Ill be checking around town today to see if Dallas is offered anywhere else.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top