Cowboys to win the NFC East at 16-1

Seems high and worth a bet.



They are one game behind Washington right now and don't have the tie-breaker.



So Dallas needs to win their last two games and Washington needs to lose their last two games.



Dallas plays at home against the Eagles and are +2.5

Next week they play at NYG and the look ahead line has the Giants -2.5 (Westgate line)



Washington plays at home against the Panthers this week and are -2.5 favorites.

Next week they go on the road to Philadelphia with a look ahead line of Phil -4



The nugget I like to this bet is that Washington might have to play with Haskins at QB if Smith cant go which as we have seen is a bigger difference than believed.



So how else could we play this?



Well this is a four team moneyline parlay.



This week we play straight bets on dallas +120 and the Panthers +115. But the Panthers plays the early game so we bet $100 to win $115. This wins and we now have $235.



So we take this $235 and roll it onto Dallas +120 which would win $282. After this win we would have $517.



Next week we put that on another two team parlay on Dallas +120 and Phil -217 (as -4 favorite) (since both games will start at the same time which would not allow us to roll over one game into the next).



So a $517 two-team parlay at these odds would return 1137.43. Now you would have $1,654.43



Slightly better than the 16-1 offered at westgate now.



So if you can find Dallas to win the division at better than 16.54 it would be a good bet.



Ill be checking around town today to see if Dallas is offered anywhere else.