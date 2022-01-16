Cowboys

lap18 said:
I do agree...coach gets canned if they lose at home.
Never happen,lived in Dallas for 30 yrs,they kept Jason Garrett way too long,although Mcarthy terrible(team leads the league in penalties). Jerry content to make his 250 million a year as a nfl owner.
 
pro analyser said:
Jones is great at pretending to care about winning.
 
