Creepy Trump

He says if Ivanka wasn't his daughter he would fuck her, then asks if that's terrible, Yes Donald, going on TV and admitting to the world that if Ivanka wasn't your daughter you would want to fuck her is a terrible thing
 
When Donald Trump was watching his 16-year-old daughter Ivanka host the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant, he turned to the then-Miss Universe and asked: “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”

That anecdote, told to the New York Times by Brook Antoinette Mahealani Lee, appears to be the first recorded incident of the Republican presidential candidate and reality TV star making comments about his daughter’s body which those present have deemed inappropriate.


In the almost 20 years since, Mr Trump has called his eldest daughter “voluptuous”. He’s said it’s OK to describe her as “a piece of ass”, though she is a senior executive in his business empire. And he’s said that, if she wasn’t his daughter, “perhaps [he’d] be dating her”.
 
Is it normal for a father to call his daughter "voluptuous"?
Is it normal for a father to call his daughter "a piece of ass"?
 
On The Howard Stern Show, 2004

Mr Trump replies in the affirmative when host Howard Stern asks him if he can call Ivanka "a piece of ass”.

Trump: “My daughter is beautiful, Ivanka."

Stern: “By the way, your daughter…”

Trump: “ - she’s beautiful"

Stern: “Can I say this? A piece of ass.”

Trump: “Yeah.”
 
In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, he reportedly said that "she's really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father..."
 
Is it normal for a father to grab his daughter's breast?
Is it normal for a father to kiss his daughter on the lips?
Is it normal for a father to tough his daughter's ass?
 
Joe Biden has dementia. He molested his daughter. He has ruined our economy. He has allowed Russia to conquer the Ukraine. He has embarrassed us on the International Stage every time he has opened his mouth.

Is it normal to worship a man like this?
 
There is no evidence Trump had sex with Ivanka or raped anybody. There is evidence Joe molested his granddaughter.
 
He is a liar. He directed his 6 years old daughter to perform a sex act on Big Foot so Daddy can take a picture and post it on Twitter for laughs.
 
This is why Jerry Sandusky is doomed even if he's innocent. He has this guy defending him. Eliminates any chance at exoneration.
 
This started again because that loser Myles Taylor wrote another gossipy book - this time under his real stupid name.
 
So let me get this straight. Trump raped a 13 year old and he is going to get indicted 4X but nothing about the rape and through now 8 years of trying to take him down, the media has declined to pursue the rape of a 13 year old which is the most sirius alleged crime and it's not Tony Homo. Not a single report:

ABC
NBC
MSDNC
CBS
CNN
WaPiss
NYT

Not even fringe outlets like Huffington Piss and Buzzpiss. Not even Trump haters like Bill Kristol and George Conway. Not even Seth Abramson? I don't remember but I'm blocked.
 
