Creepy Trump

When Donald Trump was watching his 16-year-old daughter Ivanka host the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant, he turned to the then-Miss Universe and asked: “Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?”That anecdote, told to the New York Times by Brook Antoinette Mahealani Lee, appears to be the first recorded incident of the Republican presidential candidate and reality TV star making comments about his daughter’s body which those present have deemed inappropriate.In the almost 20 years since, Mr Trump has called his eldest daughter “voluptuous”. He’s said it’s OK to describe her as “a piece of ass”, though she is a senior executive in his business empire. And he’s said that, if she wasn’t his daughter, “perhaps [he’d] be dating her”.