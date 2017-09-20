Cristiano Ronaldo Launches New Briefs

alfie said: can we get a xxxxxxxxxl in pink for runner? Click to expand...

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Launches New BriefsWent to dinner tonight with the family and some friends. Was wearing a nice sexy pair of soiled pink panties that I didn't change after a 5 mile jog. Alfie, PM your address. I'll mail them to you unwashed free of charge. I'm not a hater, I'm here to help.Anyway at dinner the conversation isn't about politics but the current Hurricanes and charities. My ignorant uninformed sister is telling the group to not donate to Red Cross. She says they keep most of the money. My sister is so cheap she's never made a cash donation in her life.I ask the group if they saw the Hand in Hand fundraiser. Totally non political conversation. My sister knew about it but didn't see it. I mentioned Jay Leno, Andy Cohen were answering phones. My dad chimes in "Oprah was even answering phones". Get this my sister's friend a 56 year old ignorant white female says "I don't like her". OMG! I react by saying Deb, I knew this about you there was no need for your comment. She says how did you know. I said you're a conservative republican, your type are known to be racist and hater's. She's says no I'm not. LOL! She was thinking to herself the rest of the dinner. I think she understood he comment about Oprah was very ignorant!:cheers