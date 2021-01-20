Cry me a Rivers

I have mixed feelings about the NFL career of Philip Rivers.Appreciated his competitive fire but he always seemed to come out on the short-end when games really mattered.Posted a 95 QB rating in the regular season and only an 85 QB rating in the postseason.Seems his teams always trailed by 4-7 points late in the fourth quarter when he would frantically attempt a comeback.My lasting image of Rivers: Sidearm throws off his back foot while trying to evade the oncoming rush in the final two minutes of the game.