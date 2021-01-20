Cry me a Rivers

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
Philip Rivers has retired after 17 years in the NFL.
The 39 year old QB, who spent his career with the LA Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, ranks 5th in passing yards with 63,440. He trails only Tom Brady, Free Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.
Rivers threw 421 TD passes against 209 INT, and held a career starting record of 139-113.
