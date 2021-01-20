Cry me a Rivers

jimmythegreek

#1
Philip Rivers has retired after 17 years in the NFL.

The 39 year old QB, who spent his career with the LA Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, ranks 5th in passing yards with 63,440. He trails only Tom Brady, Free Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

Rivers threw 421 TD passes against 209 INT, and held a career starting record of 139-113.
 
John Kelly

#2
I have mixed feelings about the NFL career of Philip Rivers.

Appreciated his competitive fire but he always seemed to come out on the short-end when games really mattered.

Posted a 95 QB rating in the regular season and only an 85 QB rating in the postseason.

Seems his teams always trailed by 4-7 points late in the fourth quarter when he would frantically attempt a comeback.

My lasting image of Rivers: Sidearm throws off his back foot while trying to evade the oncoming rush in the final two minutes of the game.

1611158824858.png
 
