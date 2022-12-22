CRYPTO CONTAGION CHAOS CONTINUES! BITCOIN BASHED, DOGE DESTROYED!

Everfresh

Everfresh

EOG Enthusiast
Ugly day out there today. Anyone who followed my advice to GET OUT OF THE CRYPTO SPACE NOW has done VERY well for themselves

'Freshy's advice? SELL IT ALL,TODAY!

That is all
 
Everfresh

Everfresh

EOG Enthusiast
Woodrow Wilson said:
These threads should be combined into his original prediction thread for bitcoin/crypto.
Click to expand...
No they shouldn't. Each of these threads are a unique response to a specific market situation

In addition I would like to point out that I have saved members of this community a TON by providing relevant and current advice. So no, you are wrong.

That is all
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
You obviously do or you'd ignore my posts.

Attempting to hit the reset button with the crypto bubble threads makes you look like a fraud.

I've also thought crypto has been a bubble for a long time and it's refreshing seeing the chickens coming home to roost.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
american fiat means little now, because we have to give to the flaming faggot Zelensky so he can fuck lindsay graham in the ass
 
Everfresh

Everfresh

EOG Enthusiast
Woodrow Wilson said:
You obviously do or you'd ignore my posts.

Attempting to hit the reset button with the crypto bubble threads makes you look like a fraud.

I've also thought crypto has been a bubble for a long time and it's refreshing seeing the chickens coming home to roost.
Click to expand...
I love your profile picture, it's cute
 
bishqqq

bishqqq

EOG Addicted
HBAR is up 47 % the last 7 days....$0.07271....................................... ! STATUS up 13% in the last week
$0.02656..........penny crappers that might get me out of the white ghetto..........hehe
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top