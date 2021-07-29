Cubs Cleaning House....

They could end up re-signing him, like Chapman with the Yanks for 2017.
I don't buy into the "poor owners" talk. They did own and sell TD Ameritrade.
too soon.After they swept the Pads in early June they were in first place. Best bullpen in NL. Fast forward 2 months and management pulls a Simone Biles.
all you have to say is heyward.. what happened to him?
Why Ross? This is 100% on ownership.Very disappointed in Ross.
How about the Yanks....Rizzo and Gallo. They had zero left hand bats for that short right field porch.The big winners this week are the White Sox and not the Dodgers. That bullpen is the best in baseball now.
Best return the Cubs got was on Kimbrel.
Madrigal is a very good player.
The other trades, were pretty weak.
They would have been better off taking the draft picks and letting the scouting department do its job.
The Dodgers didn’t fix their glaring hole - the closer. Bullpens win titles.dodgers and yanks got the most on WAR maybe not the best of the trades. We don't know yet what the return players will become.
turner one of the best at SS and one of the best at the plate. .300 career batting average..Dodgers will add to one of MLB's best line ups that do not whiff when betts gets back.
I don’t think Oakland’s rotation is playoff caliber. Basically a team that is always built for the regular season. They don’t get to play Seattle in October.i think hitters win the titles. The A's have a good bullpen and so do the yankees. Neither win the title. They have sluggers not hitters.
i agree. They never could put 3 hits together.. They have usually .240-.250 hitters. Look at your last 5 title winners. the dodgers , astros , redsox and wash all had hitters.
I don’t think their rotation was good enough either. This year is a break from how they do things with the trade for Nelson Cruz. It’s really hard to win without power in the playoffs. The great move LA made was getting Turner, Wash was dumb to trade him.tampa lost last year...no hitters bullpen yes
Brewers only team in NL that can beat the Dodgersi think the dodgers got sherzer cause they think they will play Milwaukee .. The brewers have 3 very good starters.
i think hitters win the titles. The A's have a good bullpen and so do the yankees. Neither win the title. They have sluggers not hitters.
I don't think the A's bullpen is strong at all. 8th in WHIP but 27th in XFIP and 27th in K/BB. They aren't Arizona or St. Louis bad, but its not helping them.
I’ve burned too much money on this team in the past. Really no difference-makers when it comes to the playoffs. Marte was a very good pickup though.Surprisingly A's Romo still not a bad set up guy if you like 78 mph sliders
A's with 3 solid starters and a big pickup in Marte. Good as any in AL
Brewers only team in NL that can beat the Dodgers
