Cubs Cleaning House....

The Twins gave away one of their two quality starters and now are in full rebuild mode as are the Nats. The good news about the Nats dumping Scherzer is my nephew is a starting pitcher in their organization and has room to move up. He's on rehap from TJ surgery and throws it 95-97 with good spin on his offspeed pitches. He was part of their 60 man squad ly before he got hurt so there may be a silver lining for me in the Nats rebuild.