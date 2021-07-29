Cubs Cleaning House....

Rizzo gone. Bryant and Kimbrel next.

Sad. Not a Cubs fan but Rizzo was the new Mr. Cub.
 
They could end up re-signing him, like Chapman with the Yanks for 2017.

I don't buy into the "poor owners" talk. They did own and sell TD Ameritrade.
 
Valuist said:
They could end up re-signing him, like Chapman with the Yanks for 2017.

I don't buy into the "poor owners" talk. They did own and sell TD Ameritrade.
I don't get the re-build. Their nucleus is in their prime. I'm not familiar with their contract situation but this team is not that far off for another run.
 
Free agents just aren't worth the money, that's what this is. Cubs can put out a mediocre product but thanks to a 50 year backlog for season tickets they can just pocket the money from a middle of the road payroll and a near top of the league revenue stream.

I think a lot of teams already see the logic in this, but getting a big boy with huge revenues to see the light is game changing.
 
After they swept the Pads in early June they were in first place. Best bullpen in NL. Fast forward 2 months and management pulls a Simone Biles.
 
MrTop said:
all you have to say is heyward.. what happened to him?
Was he ever that good? This is what happens when people start taking 6'5" 225 lbs and athletic and start projecting 30-35 HRs yearly. Theo should've known better. HE discovered Mookie Betts...all 5'8" 175 lbs. This signing, along with the Jimenez trade for Quintana, is why the team is blowing up. Heyward is untradeable with that contract.

Cubs at Washington today. How does one consider approaching that game? Dumpster Fire 1 meets Dumpster Fire 2.
 
So much for straight-talking Cub manager David Ross.

He was asked after yesterday's game about the mood in the dugout.

His response, "I was focused on the details of winning the game. You'll have to ask the players about the mood in the dugout."

Ugh.
 
The Twins gave away one of their two quality starters and now are in full rebuild mode as are the Nats. The good news about the Nats dumping Scherzer is my nephew is a starting pitcher in their organization and has room to move up. He's on rehap from TJ surgery and throws it 95-97 with good spin on his offspeed pitches. He was part of their 60 man squad ly before he got hurt so there may be a silver lining for me in the Nats rebuild.
 
The big winners this week are the White Sox and not the Dodgers. That bullpen is the best in baseball now.
 
FairWarning said:
The big winners this week are the White Sox and not the Dodgers. That bullpen is the best in baseball now.
How about the Yanks....Rizzo and Gallo. They had zero left hand bats for that short right field porch.

Heaney not a bad lefty either.
 
Best return the Cubs got was on Kimbrel.

Madrigal is a very good player.

The other trades, were pretty weak.

They would have been better off taking the draft picks and letting the scouting department do its job.
 
TonyMar said:
Best return the Cubs got was on Kimbrel.

Madrigal is a very good player.

The other trades, were pretty weak.

They would have been better off taking the draft picks and letting the scouting department do its job.
They call Madrigal "Nicky Two Strikes" on White Sox television broadcasts.

I like his competitive fire.

Only one problem, though.

No pop in his bat.
 
FairWarning said:
The big winners this week are the White Sox and not the Dodgers. That bullpen is the best in baseball now.
dodgers and yanks got the most on WAR maybe not the best of the trades. We don't know yet what the return players will become.



turner one of the best at SS and one of the best at the plate. .300 career batting average..Dodgers will add to one of MLB's best line ups that do not whiff when betts gets back.
 
MrTop said:
dodgers and yanks got the most on WAR maybe not the best of the trades. We don't know yet what the return players will become.



turner one of the best at SS and one of the best at the plate. .300 career batting average..Dodgers will add to one of MLB's best line ups that do not whiff when betts gets back.
The Dodgers didn’t fix their glaring hole - the closer. Bullpens win titles.
 
i was shocked on that myself. Could of picked up someone after the deadline...the braves picked up the pirates closer
 
MrTop said:
i think hitters win the titles. The A's have a good bullpen and so do the yankees. Neither win the title. They have sluggers not hitters.
I don’t think Oakland’s rotation is playoff caliber. Basically a team that is always built for the regular season. They don’t get to play Seattle in October.
 
i think the dodgers got sherzer cause they think they will play Milwaukee .. The brewers have 3 very good starters.
 
FairWarning said:
I don’t think Oakland’s rotation is playoff caliber. Basically a team that is always built for the regular season. They don’t get to play Seattle in October.
i agree. They never could put 3 hits together.. They have usually .240-.250 hitters. Look at your last 5 title winners. the dodgers , astros , redsox and wash all had hitters.
 
MrTop said:
i agree. They never could put 3 hits together.. They have usually .240-.250 hitters. Look at your last 5 title winners. the dodgers , astros , redsox and wash all had hitters.
tampa lost last year...no hitters bullpen yes
 
MrTop said:
tampa lost last year...no hitters bullpen yes
I don’t think their rotation was good enough either. This year is a break from how they do things with the trade for Nelson Cruz. It’s really hard to win without power in the playoffs. The great move LA made was getting Turner, Wash was dumb to trade him.
 
FairWarning said:
I don’t think their rotation was good enough either. This year is a break from how they do things with the trade for Nelson Cruz. It’s really hard to win without power in the playoffs. The great move LA made was getting Turner, Wash was dumb to trade him.
i think without checking turner was up for a real contract. Washington is in rebuilding mode. Soto will be next to leave. Soto is the prize. The sports owner business you hope to make some money but the real money comes when you sell the team . The yankees were bought for 10 million from CBS ...worth billions now.
 
MrTop said:
i think hitters win the titles. The A's have a good bullpen and so do the yankees. Neither win the title. They have sluggers not hitters.
I don't think the A's bullpen is strong at all. 8th in WHIP but 27th in XFIP and 27th in K/BB. They aren't Arizona or St. Louis bad, but its not helping them.
 
Valuist said:
I don't think the A's bullpen is strong at all. 8th in WHIP but 27th in XFIP and 27th in K/BB. They aren't Arizona or St. Louis bad, but its not helping them.
well looking at it.. you are correct. They are 10th in ERA. 12th in WAR ...in the past they usually had a good pen. Never win it. They don't have the hitters to win it. Tampa right now is a better A's team lack of hitting outside of cruz . better than last year's hitters. Franco probably 2 yrs away
 
Surprisingly A's Romo still not a bad set up guy if you like 78 mph sliders 😅

A's with 3 solid starters and a big pickup in Marte. Good as any in AL 🤷
 
read that 10 out of 30 all stars were traded

but that' can't make sense, there has got to be more than 30 all stars. Was it out of the NL all stars?
 
Heim said:
Surprisingly A's Romo still not a bad set up guy if you like 78 mph sliders 😅

A's with 3 solid starters and a big pickup in Marte. Good as any in AL 🤷
I’ve burned too much money on this team in the past. Really no difference-makers when it comes to the playoffs. Marte was a very good pickup though.
 
kane said:
Brewers only team in NL that can beat the Dodgers
brewers probably overall best pitching in NL playoffs


#3 in defense in MLB


Played very well vs the playoff teams


bad note : 4th from the bottom in MLB batting average.


live play if they can get hits when they count.
 
smart and sophisticated gamblers would be getting down on olympic aquatics instead of regurgitation of the trade wire of boring mlb trades
 
