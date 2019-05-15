Cubs

Apparently the reason for Zobrist's disappearance was his wife filing for divorce. Fortunately they have quite a few interchangeable parts defensively.
 
Just reading it in the Sun Times. Looks like he filed a separation, then she filed for divorce. Ben will need a new walk-up song.
 
Then the 6th inning happened....

He pitched good enough to win tonight, but those high pitch counts are usually his undoing. You can't pay a guy that much money and he can't even throw 150 innings.

Just wait until the wind is blowing out at Wrigley. He has hardly any experience in those conditions. If he nibbles now with the wind blowing in, it could be ugly in the heat of summer.
 
I think he still only has one win at Wrigley - with the Dodgers to help eliminate the Cubs in 2017.
 
“Since that first trip, they’ve been, by the numbers, one of the best, if not the best, in baseball,” Epstein said before Monday night’s game against the Phillies. “So they’ve been doing a great job. They’ve had their hiccups along the way. Every club will.”

The bullpen had some hiccups Monday night as Brad Brach blew the save in the ninth and Kyle Ryan gave up the winning run in the 10th, giving the Phillies a 5-4 victory.


“But even under some difficult circumstances, under some short starts, they’ve found a way to put some zeros up there,” Epstein continued. It’s been impressive and been a group effort, which is nice to see. And (manager) Joe Maddon has done a nice job picking the right spots for those guys too.”
 
Final score: Reds 6 Cubs 5.

Suarez with a two-run homer (EDIT) in the top of the ninth inning off reliever Steve Cishek to give the Reds the victory.

Yowza!

Hope nobody took the Cubs -180 today at Wrigley.
 
Nobody out when Suarez hit the game winner. Followed a leadoff walk to struggling Votto.

Won a few sheckles with double on over 8 but lost half with the Cubs RL +120.
 
Thanks for the correction, Jimmy.

The way Thom Brennaman was screaming, I assumed it was a more dramatic homer.
 
This is a real pet peeve of mine. So many homerish announcers are guilty of this. The worst is when you are listening to the radio and the announcer has a screaming orgasm over a fly ball that doesn't even make the warning track. Happens every day.
 
Chip Cary guilty as charged. More than one occasion screaming over something that barely cleared the infield.He did it so often I sent him a letter asking if he had issues with depth perception
 
Is there a more famous home run call than John Sterling's signature routine of an Alex Rodriguez long ball?

IT"S AN A-BOMB...FROM A-ROD!

I did not realize John Sterling is 81 years old.
 
This may be the most annoying call of all time. It’s funny and awful at the same time.

 
use to call the NY Nets games on radio during the early years .. called Bernard king ... " Bernard Sky BB King " when he would score
 
