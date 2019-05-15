“Since that first trip, they’ve been, by the numbers, one of the best, if not the best, in baseball,” Epstein said before Monday night’s game against the Phillies. “So they’ve been doing a great job. They’ve had their hiccups along the way. Every club will.”



The bullpen had some hiccups Monday night as Brad Brach blew the save in the ninth and Kyle Ryan gave up the winning run in the 10th, giving the Phillies a 5-4 victory.





“But even under some difficult circumstances, under some short starts, they’ve found a way to put some zeros up there,” Epstein continued. It’s been impressive and been a group effort, which is nice to see. And (manager) Joe Maddon has done a nice job picking the right spots for those guys too.”