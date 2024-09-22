Daily Double for Sunday September 22 (New Power Rankings System)

S

SSI

EOG Dedicated
Plays are on Twitter daily at (FalconWins@Falconsnest65) check us out there.

On Sunday September 22 we have 2 Daily Doubles for you. All plays are pulled from my unique set of 2 Power Rankings charts.



Detroit (+120) MLB

Mets (+135) MLB


Arizona (+135) NFL

Atlanta (+145) NFL

Risking one unit on each


So today we have 2 Daily Doubles for you, one in MLB and another in the NFL.

Check the plays out daily on Twitter (X)/ FalconWins@Falconsnest65


Good luck guys



Falcon Sports
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top